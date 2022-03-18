Offense steals the spotlight as Red Raiders cruise to the Round of 32

If there were any jitters heading into the NCAA Tournament for Texas Tech, it wasn’t on display in the Red Raiders, 97-62, round one win over Montana State. Texas Tech wasted no time showing the country what they’re fully capable of on the world's biggest stage. When the Red Raiders can put together a complete game with excellent play on the offensive end, they’re easily one of the best teams in the country. The timing couldn’t have been better for Texas Tech, who played their best offensive basketball game of the season when it mattered most. The Red Raiders came out guns blazing and hit 10 of their first 11 shots on the offensive end. Terrence Shannon Jr. provided the early offensive spark and led Texas Tech with 15 points and was 3-of-4 from behind the arc in the first half. The Red Raider defense was equally as impressive and held the Bobcat offense to only nine points through the first nine minutes. Texas Tech would take a, 52-25, lead into the intermission and broke the school record for points in a half in the NCAA Tournament.

Adonis Arms (25) drives to the basket against RaeQuan Battle (21) and Xavier Bishop (1) of Montana State (Sideline Pros)

After building a 27-point lead at the break, the Red Raiders would cruise the rest of the way and outscored Montana State, 45-37, in the second half. The Texas Tech offense finished with a season high 97 points and shot a season high 66.7 percent from the field. The Red Raiders hit a season high 12 three-pointers, and all five starters finished the game in double figures. Bryson Williams was 8-of-10 from the field and 4-of-5 from behind the arc and scored 20 points for the Tech offense. Shannon also finished with 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting, and he led the team with six assists and added two blocks on the defensive end. Kevin Obanor extended his NCAA Tournament double-double streak to four games and finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Adonis Arms did a little bit of everything for the Red Raiders and scored 15 points with five rebounds, three assists and added a steal and a block for the defense. Kevin McCullar was 5-of-6 from the field and scored 10 points with four assists and two steals. Davion Warren provided the spark off the bench and scored 10 points with four boards, two assists and two steals.

Bryson Williams shoots the three over Jubrile Belo (13) of Montana State (Sideline Pros)