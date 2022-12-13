On a night where the Red Raiders were 4-25 from three-point range, Texas Tech defeated Eastern Washington, 77-70, without Daniel Batcho, their second-leading scorer.

Kevin Obanor led Tech with his 25 points on 8-15 shooting while going a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. His effort was followed by De’Vion Harmon’s 19 points and career high six steals.

"He made some big free throws down the stretch," head coach Mark Adams said. "His three's weren't falling today, but nobody's were. Once again, give him a lot of credit for his fight."

The Red Raider offensive effort was once again frustrating with inefficient shooting from the field and the defensive effort was better in the first half, but waned in the second with some fatigue with a thin lineup setting in. The Eagles turned the ball over 20 times on Tuesday, the most the Red Raiders have forced all season.

Elijah Fisher saw less than five minutes for the second straight game while the starters saw well over 30 minutes for another night. Kerwin Walton didn’t appear for Mark Adams’ team tonight.

“I think it’s just experience, they’ve got to continue to prove it in practice on the defensive side of the ball,” Adams said. “We will put so much emphasis on the defense just because it was a challenge to keep our hands up and stop those guys from shooting over us.”

Pop Isaacs had some momentum swinging three-point shots, but it took 12 attempts to sink three in his 15-point performance. Isaacs took most of Tech’s 25 three-point attempts but wasn’t the only Red Raider who struggled from deep.

“We want to get Pop the ball more, get him more shots,” Adams said. “We want to continue to get Lamar Washington better on the defensive end of the floor and I want to give De’Vion a lot of credit for his six steals.”

For Eastern Washington, it was the Steele Venters show on his 26-point standout performance that the Red Raiders were able to weather to come out victorious.

“They had a great performance from a lot of players, but it was Steele Venters. He is special,” Adams said. “This might be the best game he's played all year, but he just had to pick us to do that against.”

The Red Raiders will take on Jackson State this Saturday afternoon in Houston in an event to celebrate HBCU’s.