With the line set at 10.5, the RedRaiderSports.com staff gives their individual take on if the Texas Tech Red Raiders can hold the Murray State Racers over or under that total. The Red Raiders lost their top three leading tacklers from last season - Colin Schooler, Eric Monroe and Riko Jeffers - who combined for 261 total tackles. Can they find players to fill in those big shoes beginning week one at home?

Brandon Soliz - Over

I think Murray State scores 13. I take the over here just because I expect the Red Raiders to handle the Racers early and big enough for some depth guys to get reps in. Usually when that happens there tends to be at least a drive or two that results in some sort of points for the opponent. I believe Murray State will keep its starters in for the entirety of the game with the goal to only get better and have something to take into week two. The Racers host Jacksonville State at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Ben Golan - Under

Murray State does not have much of a passing offense, which will hurt them as they won’t be able to run the ball against the better, bigger bodies in Texas Tech’s front 7. Returning starter DJ Williams completed just 55% of his passes last season, with more interceptions than touchdowns thrown. As a team the Racers averaged 21.5 points per game last season, including scoring just 7 @Cincinnati, 10 @Bowling Green and 6 vs Austin Peay. I expect the Tech defense to dominate and I’d be surprised if Murray State hit double digits in this one.

Justin Apodaca - Over

I think this goes over by a decent amount, I think Murray State scores at least twice with a well-melded offense that's been together for a few years. I believe my prediction speaks more about the Murray State offense than the Texas Tech defense. With the Racers' offense returning their all-conference Freshman of the Year at quarterback in DJ Williams along with another all-conference mention at running back with Damonta Witherspoon, they could cause the Red Raider defense some problems on the ground. Murray State is also returning all three of its leading receivers from last season. One way the Red Raiders could prove me wrong is by getting pressure to Williams as a major weakness to the Murray State offense is the offensive line. Tim DeRuyter & Co. could make me look silly if they contain the scrambler.

Trevor Cobern - Under

I'll take the under. Murray State scores a touchdown and a field goal and ends up with 10 on the road at the Jones.

A rowdy, fired-up night crowd powers the Red Raiders to a big victory to open the season, and the defense gets multiple takeaways. DJ Williams has struggled to throw the ball in the past, and the Texas Tech pass rush keeps him uncomfortable all game. A garbage-time score eventually brings the Racers to double digits.



Chase Champlin - Over