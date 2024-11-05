Numbers of Note: Texas Tech welcomes Bethune-Cookman for season opener

Kerwin Walton is Texas Tech's lead returning three-point shooter from a season ago (Photo by Chase Seabolt)

Texas Tech opens its season Tuesday evening, welcoming SWAC member Bethune-Cookman to the United Supermarkets Arena to tip off the second season of the Grant McCasland era. Enjoying the first of a four-game home stretch to open the campaign, the Red Raiders have an opportunity to begin building momentum for a highly-anticipated season with expectations riding high. Ahead of matchup, we dive into some numbers of note for the Wildcats…

11...

... the amount of newcomers that head coach Reggie Theus has added onto this B-CU roster coming off a year where the Wildcats were able to earn a bid into the 2024 CBI. Antwann Jones headlines the group hailing from Tech’s Big 12 adversary Central Florida, where he averaged 4.3 points per game shooting 45 percent from the field. Oddly enough, one of Jones’ best performances last season was against B-CU when he scored 10 points, his first double-digit outing since the 2020 season. Jones is a lanky wing who stands 6-foot-6 and was once a highly-sought after recruit in the class of 2018.

2...