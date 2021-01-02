RedRaiderSports - Notes: Beard, players discuss overtime loss to Oklahoma State

Following Texas Tech's 82-77 loss in overtime to Oklahoma State, Kyler Edwards, Marcus Santos-Silva and Chris Beard spoke with the media. Here are some notes from the session.

- Santos-Silva opened up and said he needs to play better individually. He knows a seven point, five rebound night won't cut it if this team looks to compete in the Big 12. He added as the lone senior they have to get back to the drawing board and he has to attack the glass more in future contests.

- Beard said the message at the half was they got kicked. In the second half, he thought they matched aggressiveness but in the end victory favors the more intelligent.

- Beard takes the blame for the loss but there's a player side to it as well.

- Beard doesn't like calling timeouts on the last possession, he said. Beard called the play during the Oklahoma State free throw but was forced to use his timeout.

- Beard said tonight's matchup was tough to coach. He thinks he had some players come into the game not ready to play or were intimidated by Oklahoma State.

- Tyreek Smith didn't play the second half of the game. That was an adjustment he made at halftime. He said looking back it might've been a mistake. He added Smith deserves more playing time and if he could, he would play him 25 minutes.

- Beard said Oklahoma State's Isaac Likekele was the toughest player on the floor on Saturday. He congratulated Likekele and added he was a top player in the Big 12.

- Oklahoma State switched defenses throughout the game. The first half they didn't execute and Beard took the blame. In the second half, they played the game the right way until the final minutes of regulation and into overtime.

- Beard's a believer in the 18-round fight. He said he's not a fan of the "bounce back thing." He called it overrated and said they go into every game to compete. To wrap up, Beard said he thinks his guys need to be ready to play in the Big 12.