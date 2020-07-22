RedRaiderSports - Notes and quotes from ESPN's Elite Underclassmen camp

Many of the top underclassmen in the nation made the trip to Durant, Oklahoma, on Sunday to take part in the ESPN Elite Underclassmen camp. The event was a combine, followed by each group doing positional drills with their respective coach. The camp followed COVID-19 guidelines and split players up in groups of 10 each. Also, since each position group arrived at a different time to limit the amount of players on the field, there were no 1-on-1's or anything like that. RedRaiderSports' Ben Golan caught up with a handful of recruits who talk about the camp and their recruitment.

Dylan Rogers has tremendous size for a rising sophomore. His highlights will show him playing both sides of the ball and he could excel at either, but I like his future on defense. Rogers competed well during drills and is a name to watch moving forward. Thoughts on the competition at camp: "It was pretty good today. I learned a lot. There was some good competition today, good coaches teaching me some good drills today. It was really good." What he learned: "I need to get better on my cuts." Sophomore season goals: "Get some offers. This summer and during the season." Schools he would like to hear from: "Ohio State, LSU, Oregon, Texas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Houston, schools like that." Staying busy during quarantine: "I've been working out everyday, just grinding and learning. I don't like sitting around all day."

Isaiah Kema is the son of Troy Kema, who is the Texas Tech Associate athletic director/player development & student-athlete services. The younger Kema is still growing but shows good power for an interior line prospect. Expect the staff to keep tabs on Isaiah moving forward. Goals at the camp: "I'm just trying to get in and show what I can do in this camp. Show how I can grow in the future and do well." Motivation coming in: "It's a good way to showcase myself and to be able to show what I can do on the field against some good competition." Northern Michigan offer: Kema has one offer so far, from Northern Michigan, and says things are going well in his recruitment. "It's been good. It's been good to get my food in the door, start off early with a scholarship and just be able to grow and get better." Interest in Texas Tech: "I haven't been able to visit campus yet but I'm looking forward to going there and looking at the campus soon. Being in Lubbock, I just have a connection to Texas Tech and if they offered me that would be a school I'd have a lot of interest in." Staying busy during quarantine: "I've been training somewhat with my offensive line. I've been training with some people on the line, getting some good chemistry and working together in this break." Upcoming season goals: "Getting good chemistry, working together as a team. Just getting a good connection so that we can perform during the season."

Muhammad was one of a handful of prospects in attendance who already hold an offer from Texas Tech, as the Red Raiders offered the defensive back back in August 2019. Malik also got to visit Texas Tech for the October win over Oklahoma State. He has great ball skills and is one of the top corners in his class. Thoughts on camp: "The camp was great. I saw a lot of competitors, there were some great players out here." What he learned: "I learned that these things are fast-paced. The coaches don't care what's happening or what's going on, they want a fast pace and they want to keep it going. They want great effort." What he remembers from Texas Tech visit: "Texas Tech has a nice atmosphere and a great locker room, I really liked it. The football team is good and the defense is straight." Recruiting process: Muhammad already holds eight offers, from programs such as California, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech among others. "It's been ongoing. I haven't really heard from too many coaches lately, I think my last offer was probably last month or two months ago. So it's been the same." Schools he wants to visit: "I want to go see Texas Tech again. I heard they got a new defensive backs coach and I want to meet him." Sophomore season goals: "Compete, compete, compete." Staying busy during quarantine: "I've been grinding. I've been grinding with some of my homeboys. We've been getting it in, we're all on the same mission."

Other prospects who impressed me

I didn't get to interview these recruits but I did watch and was impressed with the following prospects...

Anderson has great size and speed, reportedly running in the 4.4's. He currently holds four early FBS offers, including one he picked up from Colorado State shortly after the camp.

2022 Gosnell (AR) RB Travelle Anderson (@TravelleAnders1) running through drills at ESPN’s Elite Underclassmen camp. Anderson holds offers from Kansas, UNT, Arkansas St. and picked up Colorado St. after camp today @RedRaiderSports pic.twitter.com/JOIkqsAAI7 — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 20, 2020

James is a home-run hitter, and it's easy to see why he already holds double digit scholarship offers.

Listed as a wide receiver, Leejay competed with the linebackers during the camp and I think that's where he fits best. Leejay showed good change of direction skills, quick feet and good hands. He's still looking for his first offer.

2022 Arlington linebacker Micah Leejay (@MicahLeejay) going through drills at ESPN’s Elite Underclassmen camp @RedRaiderSports pic.twitter.com/bqByr62eQR — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 20, 2020

One of the top recruits in his class, the running back from El Paso has already picked up offers from Alabama, Texas and Texas A&M among others. Look for the Red Raiders to throw their hat in the ring here shortly.

2022 Burges (El Paso, TX) running back Tavorus Jones (@Tavorus3) is one of the best players in the state and already holds several Power 5 offers entering his junior season. pic.twitter.com/qjBfMtlD0J — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 19, 2020

The linebacker from Spring won't blow you away height wise but he's just a player. He holds an early offer from Baylor among others.

I think Brown-Turner will end up being one of the top rated guys in his class. Just about to enter his sophomore season, Brown-Turner stands at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds. He holds early offers from Georgia Tech and Kansas.

Trevell Johnson already holds several Power 5 offers and it's easy to see why. That Arlington Martin defense is loaded, and Johnson is a big part of that. Arkansas, Baylor and Ole Miss are a few of the schools to offer so far.

Fields is just a tank at 6-foot-1, 238 pounds. You do not want to get hit by anybody called "The Hulk." Arkansas Baptist offered back in February.

2023 Legacy School of Sports Science linebacker Elijah “The Hulk” Fields (@ElijahF2023) at today’s @TheUCReport camp pic.twitter.com/gazQX0rNVw — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 20, 2020

It's easy to see who the "dudes" are and Davillier certainly qualifies. He has great size at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds and moved very well at the camp. Several Power 5's are after him including Arkansas, Auburn and Penn State among others.

Despite his last name, there is nothing "small" about Dameon. Listed at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Smallwood competed well and showed good ability to move for such a large human. No offers yet but they're coming.

Tagging both of these prospects together because they are on the same video clip, but both are 2023 prospects who already hold a Power 5 offer. In McCollough's case it's multiple, and Porter has picked up Kansas so far.

A couple of 2023 defensive backs running through drills at @TheUCReport camp. Blue Valley North’s (KS) Daeh Mccullough (@daeh2023) and DeSoto’s Demichael Porter (@ezmoneyD) pic.twitter.com/T7PA8KseXl — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 20, 2020

Two more prospects I'm tagging together because of the video. Myers already holds several Power 5 offers and is one of the best in his class. Toviano has yet to pick up an offer but he really impressed me and showed great hands running through drills.

John Paul II DB Braxton Myers (@BraxtonMyers23) and Arlington Martin DB Javien Toviano (@Jaaee2saucy_) running through drills at @TheUCReport camp. Both 2023 prospects pic.twitter.com/oe4MF0VA1L — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 20, 2020

Both of these offensive lineman from Amarillo made the drive and competed well against national competition. Gray holds early offers from Southern Miss and Arizona State, while the Sun Devils have also offered Carr, the younger brother of former Texas Tech and current Hawaii TE Tyler Carr.

2022 Amarillo OL Erik Gray had a good day at the ESPN Elite Underclassmen camp. Gray holds early offers from Southern Miss and Arizona State and is name to watch moving forward for #TexasTech fans pic.twitter.com/iYKEBd0Cza — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 19, 2020

2023 Amarillo OL Kaden Carr (@carr_kaden) has great size at 6-foot-5 and recently picked up his first offer from #ASU. Kaden is the younger brother of former #TexasTech and current #Hawaii tight end Tyler Carr (@tyler__carr) pic.twitter.com/ZFp5jNgfpw — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 19, 2020

Probably the fastest player in attendance, Robertson ran a hand-timed 4.22 40 yard dash. He plays both ways for Dekaney but competed with the defensive backs at the camp.