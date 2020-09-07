RedRaiderSports - Notebook: Wells, Leggett, Rigdon note week one matchup

The first game-week press conference of the year is over with. Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells spoke on many key points about HBU and their style of play and how his depth chart shaped up to be. Junior wide receiver Dalton Rigdon and senior defensive back Thomas Leggett also got to talk about what they are expecting heading into Saturday's primetime opener against the Huskies.

· Coach Wells mentioned some guys have missed some time, but a lot of guys will play, such as Demarcus Fields and Casey Verhulst.

· Wells said Ethan Carde has performed “very consistent,” said he did very well over the summer and in training camp. “The reps for him are going to really be significant.”

· Wells also noted guys like Brandon Bouyer-Randle will play and will be position-less because “those guys are constantly switching in and out.” The discussion is a lot more minimal than one would think, he said.

· On the game film over HBU, Wells took away the familiarity in the Huskies’ scheme. It was good to see guys who you just saw on paper play.

· Wells on Colin Schooler: “Smart player, football junkie, understands schemes, probably the best thing that he’s done is really learn the adjustments.” On the depth chart, Schooler will be starting at Will.

· Wells on Alex Hogan starting at corner: “I think Alex’s better days are ahead of him. He’s a very talented young man that’s been pretty consistent in terms of his production in camp, but I think he’s going to continue to get better.”

· On the quarterback room, Wells said Alan Bowman (No. 1 on the depth chart) is bigger and stronger than last year. Keeping him healthy this year is the key. He’s been more knowledgeable of the offense. For the backup spot between Colombi and McIvor will be continual through the next week and someone needs to separate themselves to be a solid No. 2.

· Wells said on Ethan Carde and Josh Burger filling in the open O-line spots he’s feeling very well about it. They had good training camps and will continue to improve. Mentioned again they love to crosstrain, giving confidence to guys and can help them after college going for NFL spots.

· Caleb Rogers, someone who also did a great job in the summer, in OTAs and into training camp, Wells said. It’s been natural for him, maybe further ahead from a physical standpoint. Been very much a bright spot on the offensive line. Wells also talked about Ja’Lynn Polk, who is the second string behind Erik Ezukanma, as being able to develop. He is a confident young man with a bright future. “JP is certainly a one that’s going to be a guy in the future well-talking about.”

· Scouting report on HBU from Wells: lots of familiarity, play very well on offense on Saturday, had veteran receivers with lots of confidence, represent a major challenge to their defense. Got the ability to push the ball down the field.

· Wells said they’ve gotten back three of the 12 positive cases.

· From a secondary point of view, Leggett said they just need confidence, and coach Jones has done a good job instilling that in them everyday at practice, and being cohesive.

· Leggett said they have to focus on the tempo that HBU will run and it’ll be something they’ve have to look into.

· Rigdon said he wants to go out and see where they are against HBU, and he wants to see how fast they can be.

· Rigdon said it helps to have game film with HBU. He likes that HBU has played already. Rigdon said he's just getting into the game film. Said they're going to go out and put up as big numbers as they can.