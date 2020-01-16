“The weekly marketing report,” as Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard called it: Vanilla Ice will be performing at halftime of Saturday’s Big 12 home matchup against Iowa State.

Something new or different: Beard said they have changed the door policy to where everyone is allowed in 90 minutes before the game starts. Beard said this is for all fans, and it resolves some parking troubles and getting to concessions as well as watching players warm up.

This is the last game for students to attend to get a chance at getting a secured spot at the Kentucky game.

Coach Beard talked a little bit about freshman guard Terrence Shannon Jr. going to the check in to the Kansas State game but then went back to the bench. Beard said it was a coach's decision, and they are trying to get him as close as they can to 100 percent. Shannon was happy after the win at Kansas State, nonetheless. Nothing official from Beard on when Shannon will be back in the lineup.

On to Iowa State: Beard said Iowa State has been in some close games, but the race for the Big 12 doesn’t start “until the turn,” and called the Cyclones one of the best teams in the Big 12, has one of the best coaches in the country. The game this Saturday is a 3 p.m. tip.

Getting more into the players, one specifically being UNLV transfer Joel Ntambwe, who was denied a waiver by the NCAA to play this year. Beard said there is no news at this time regarding a “reconsideration process” by the NCAA.

Ntambwe has been been working out with the team and staying within the flow of the program, Beard said. If the UNLV transfer becomes available, Beard said they will be ready for him.

"He would just add depth to what we're trying to get done," Beard said. "That's the bottom line. He's a good player... It would increase our talent."

This comes after Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt mentioned on his radio show earlier this week on Ntambwe going through that process. In addition, Tennessee center Uros Plavsic was granted eligibility after the Vols appealed. Still a possibility on that same action for Ntambwe.

More on Iowa State: Beard said they have returners from last year who helped with the Big 12 tournament. Key players Beard said are forwards Michael Jacobson and Solomon Young as well as sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was last year’s Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and was selected to the 2019 USA Basketball Men's U19 World Cup Team. Beard also noted the Cyclones’ leading scorer Rasir Bolton as a “dynamic player” and “fantastic.”

Beard also talked and praised the play of Kyler Edwards and his second career-high night of the season against Kansas State. Beard said he doesn’t shy away from pressure and works really hard on his shooting. “I hope other coaches choose not to guard him because to me he’s a guy who can make eight, nine in a row.”

Iowa State comes into the USA this Saturday 8-8 and 1-3 in conference play. Tech holds the upper hand sitting at 11-5 and 2-2 in the Big 12 so far.