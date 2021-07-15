Notebook: Matt Wells at Big 12 Media Day

- “Cautiously optimistic that they’re going to play quite a bit.” - Matt Wells on SaRodorick Thompson and Erik Ezukanma possibly playing in the opener against Houston. Wells said they’ll know more as things move into August. Thompson is limited, though. Ezukanma is practically doing everything. Both have not had any setbacks during their recovery.

- Speaking on running backs, freshman Cam’Ron Valdez will have his opportunity in camp to make some noise with Thompson being limited. This will be like what we saw with Tahj Brooks a year ago.

- There will be a QB battle. However, if someone does establish themselves as the clear-cut favorite then they’ll roll with that guy, Wells said. He mentioned the month of August once again as being the crucial time to make decisions for the opener.

- Trey Wolff and Jonathan Garibay will have their own battle as well, coach said. He laughed and said it might even be a longer battle than the QB competition. Both will have their opportunities to take control of the kicking job.

- Valdez, Dadrion Taylor, Kaylon Geiger and Adrian Frye are a few players who we could see returning kicks and punts. Wells mentioned some others as well. He believes they will have a good number of options to go to in that area.

- When it comes to COVID-19 and vaccinations Wells said the players, the individuals will have to make those decisions. He said he can speak about what he thinks and his experience with COVID-19 but at the end of the day it’s not up to him. He gave a shoutout to team doctors and the medical staff for handling the pandemic this past year. He added he has no true concerns right now with having anything change this season but the important thing to realize is “it’s real.”

- The roster over the next few years will consist of about 30-35% transfers. Wells said who they eventually target will be based off need, experience, age and a handful of things. But he mentioned Kobee Minor as an example of a true freshman out of high school that down the road could keep them from having to go to the transfer portal. This year, the numbers were low in their class, so the portal helped them tremendously.

- Wells loves the new name, image and likeness deal. He said they’ve understood it for some time now. It comes with a responsibility on the coaches and university, but the biggest responsibility lands on the players. They must know their brand and know about taxes, agents, attorneys and all the lines that come with their deals. He added his players have handled it well. They also must know that all deals are different, and some will get more than others. Wells said as of right now they have a handful of players with some sort of deal, but he didn’t have the exact number.

- Riko Jeffers has been through the fight. He’s been at the forefront of the change Wells and his staff brought in. He’s very proud of Jeffers. He added his presence brings back confidence into the linebacker room. He mentioned Jeffers made the decision to come back for another year but had a shot at the NFL after hearing some feedback from some folks.

- One thing made known to the crowd on Thursday was the starting offensive line. From left tackle to right, it will be TJ Storment, Weston Wright, Dawson Deaton, Josh Burger and Caleb Rogers. The anchor upfront will be preseason All-Big 12 member Deaton at center.