The Texas Tech men's basketball program hasn't missed a beat so far through three games this season with eyes set on the main prize in April that the Red Raiders could taste a year ago. Head coach Chris Beard and grad transfer Chris Clarke addressed the media on Tuesday to discuss the early year and more.

- Before, Clarke has said the team can have a great practice or struggle some days. He updated his statement since then and mentioned the team has taken that step forward in the gym thanks to the help of Beard.

- Clarke is still a new face on this team but his experience outweighs the freshmen on the roster. He said the young guys have been maturing quickly. He said they’re taking coaching at an all-time high level from what he’s seen before.

“Just lowering our turnover number,” Clarke said. “Think they’re pretty high right now. As a team, I feel like if we lowered the turnover numbers our assists will go up. I feel like, obviously, our offense will be much better.”

- The next step for this team is to lower the turnovers, Clarke said. Right now, Texas Tech averages 16.7 turnovers a game with a total of 50 through their three-game start so far.

- Clarke has the ability to score, according to Beard. It’s only a matter of time until he leads the team in points. Right now, he’s enjoying the team working together and their connection. That aids in those assists finishing in baskets.

Opening Statement – “Just a couple of things program wise before we get to this week’s games. Just continue to be very appreciative and thankful for the attendance. Our season ticket holders are coming out in full force and our student body. We’re one in just a handful of teams around the country and college basketball that are on a streak of sold out games ... Just want to try and keep that streak going. The message for season ticket holders has always been, ‘thank you for your contribution and your support of Tech basketball.’ ... Tickets are being scanned at an all-time high percentage wise. So we just want to continue that. In return, season ticket holders, if you have your ticket scanned on a consistent basis then there will be things for you throughout the year. I think Sunday’s the first time we give you a gift for being at the game for season ticket holders. Students, so appreciative for our first two sellouts here in Lubbock. Want to continue to encourage you to come to the games. Come early ... Those of you that want to come see the team play that aren’t season ticket holders, that aren’t students, there are tickets still available, even for Thursday night’s game, so I encourage you to call the ticket office or texastech.com. But, again very appreciative of our attendance, very appreciative of everybody that’s worked towards this.”

- Tennessee State is the next opponent for the Red Raiders. Beard called the Tigers the most athletic team Texas Tech will see to the time of tipoff. He compared them to a Big 12 team based on their length and athleticism, but actually they do play with a former Big 12 player. Wesley Harris was previously at West Virginia prior to transferring to Tennessee State. Beard added they have the ability to play on the inside or outside perimeter. He expects them to compete for a spot in the NCAA tournament as a conference champion from the Ohio Valley Conference. Beard said Harris is a talented player he’s always respected. His playmaking ability on both ends of the court makes him a dangerous player.

- Beard said teams that value the ball commonly have a relationship between experience and how long they’ve played together. He brought up last year’s squad with Matt Mooney and Jarrett Culver having to get used to each other, starting out a little rough before gelling quite well over time. The chemistry will only grow through practice and playing together.

“A lot of it is in basketball the victory favors the more aggressive team. Period,” Beard said. “It’s not a debate. But, sometimes being aggressive, you have to know when to pick and choose your times. Sometimes that play is there or sometimes that play might be there but it’s not worth it trying, so, I think with our young players especially. It’s not like these guys are trying to turn the ball over. I think it’s just finding that balance of being aggressive but also understand how much you have to value the ball each possession to play at this level.”

- Beard said he doesn’t sit around at night wishing and hoping they can do this or that. Instead, he focuses on trying to figure out where to be consistent. Is there anything besides turnovers that keep him up at night?

“There’s a lot of things that keep me up at night – my three daughters, taxes. All sorts of things keep me up at night. With basketball, it’s just there’s an urgency around here ... We’re not trying to be good in 2022. We’re trying to be good for Chris (Clarke), TJ Holyfield, these seniors. The time is now. With that just becomes the urgency, ‘man, did we get everything that we possibly could to get done today.’ That’s where my mind is late at night.”

- The Red Raiders by the time of tipoff on Thursday will have had an eight-day break between contests. Beard’s preference is to have that bye this early and use the amount of practices they can to improve. He said later on in the year there’s something said about momentum or playing well together that makes you want to compete and keep playing. Right now since it’s so early it’s beneficial to have the time to work on themselves rather than focus on an opponent.

- Kevin McCullar has been a good asset on this time after some time out dealing with injuries and challenges. McCullar has been in Lubbock since last winter but has just now been practicing consistently at full health. His game was never the question or anything, Beard said. It was about getting him healthy and staying the course while facing adversity. His biggest thing are those uncharacteristic turnovers. Beard has full confidence in him improving in that area over the course of the season.

- Beard said defense starts with ball pressure and the guy guarding the ball. “The guy guarding the ball has the toughest job. That’s his go time. He has to get it done and the others four play off of that.” Beard said they’ve had some high-level possessions on defense but have seen that break down where it seems that opponents have straight lines to the basket. He said his team isn’t there yet to make the flip in changing that, yet, but they’re working on it.

- Texas Tech’s defense is prepared to play different ways this season. Beard said they like their talent defensively but it’s a fine line.

“I’d much rather be really, really good at one thing than just average at six things,” he said. “But, at this level there needs to be some diversity to your offense and your defense to give yourself a chance on different nights. So, yeah, I don’t think it’s letting the secret out that we’re prepared to play different ways this year, need-be. We’ve already played a couple of different ways this early season defensively. I think it’s fair to say that that can continue.”