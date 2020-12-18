RedRaiderSports - North Carolina State transfer CB Malik Dunlap commits to Texas Tech

The Texas Tech coaches have added to their 2021 recruiting class in the form of a defensive back transfer. North Carolina State cornerback Malik Dunlap publicly announced his decision, just a day after taking a virtual visit with the Tech coaching staff.

Dunlap, who played in nine games this past season, finished with 20 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one sack and six pass breakups. Those six pass breakups tied for third on the team.

Due to the NCAA eligibility rule, Dunlap will arrive in Lubbock will three years to play three seasons, continuing the trend of this coaching staff adding multi-year transfers. Guys such as Zech McPhearson, Colin Schooler, Tyree Wilson, McLane Mannix and Ja'Marcus Ingram have all played multiple years for Texas Tech after transferring in or will do so this upcoming season.

Dunlap's addition is a key one for a team in need of defensive backs. Listed by NC State at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Dunlap has the size to play anywhere in the secondary but will likely line up at cornerback for the Red Raiders, his primary position.

According to PFF, Dunlap has played 770 snaps the previous two seasons, and has given up a completion percentage of 56.1% when targeted.