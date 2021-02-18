RedRaiderSports - Nolan Catholic defensive lineman Kaleb James picks up TTU offer

Nolan Catholic defensive lineman Kaleb James picks up TTU offer
One of the top recruits in the state of Texas for the 2023 class is Nolan Catholic defensive end Kaleb James. James just finished his sophomore season and already holds six offers from programs across the country, including Texas Tech.
What you need to know...
... James announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 27th. Later that day he would also announce an offer from Oklahoma State
... In addition to those two programs, James also holds offers from Illinois State, Baylor, Houston and Connecticut.
... Per his MaxPreps page, James put up 57 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and 27 quarterback hurries in 2020
... James helped lead his Vikings to an 8-1 record and two playoff wins on the season
Texas Tech staff: "So I've actually been talking to coach (Kirby) Ennis, who is the assistant defensive line coach. I've been talking to him on a weekly basis and we've grown a close relationship. He introduced me to coach (Paul) Randolph and coach Randolph is the one who offered me.
Talking to coach Randolph was pretty cool because we just got done with workouts at school. I came up to the locker room and my head coach pulled me aside and said 'hey I know you've been talking with Texas Tech but I want you to call coach Randolph now, he's probably going to offer you', so then we talked and he offered."
#AGTG After a great conversation with @CoachPRandolph I am honored to announce I have received my 4th D1 scholarship offer to continue my football and academic career @TexasTech @COACHZOO88 @CoachBeaudin @CoachTDG @twftraining @simplyCoachO pic.twitter.com/UKeabYzixI— Kaleb James💪🏼 (@kalebeazyflex1) January 27, 2021
College coaches like: "A lot of them say that they really love my versatility. I was able to play inside and out. They also just like the way I play the game and my IQ throughout the game."
Brandon Tucker: James trains in the offseason with defensive line coach Brandon Tucker. Known as Trench Warfare on Twitter, Tucker is a player development coach who has had several prospects make it to the next level and the NFL. Tucker is also Texas Tech wideout Jerand Bradley's dad.
"I started with coach Tucker in 7th grade. It was very hard for me at first but I picked up on it. I work out with him every weekend, every Sunday whenever he has training. I think he's a really down-to-earth dude, we get along very well. He's very good at what he does and he's very much a role model for me."
Visits: "I have not been able to take any visits so far. Once I can I want to go look at the schools that have already offered me like Texas Tech and Baylor. I also want to go look at Arkansas and some other local schools like Texas and Oklahoma. All the schools that are around me and also the schools that have offered me."
Sophomore season: "I think this season with COVID and everything definitely showed me how to face adversity when it arises. I think it made me a tougher football player because I faced that adversity and was able to work my way around it. I know if we had a regular season I would blow up because I had to face those things."
Offseason: "This offseason for me is just going to be training. I'm going to be with coach Tucker every weekend and I'm gonna be working out at the school and after school."