RedRaiderSports - Nolan Catholic defensive lineman Kaleb James picks up TTU offer

One of the top recruits in the state of Texas for the 2023 class is Nolan Catholic defensive end Kaleb James. James just finished his sophomore season and already holds six offers from programs across the country, including Texas Tech.

What you need to know...

... James announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 27th. Later that day he would also announce an offer from Oklahoma State

... In addition to those two programs, James also holds offers from Illinois State, Baylor, Houston and Connecticut.

... Per his MaxPreps page, James put up 57 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and 27 quarterback hurries in 2020

... James helped lead his Vikings to an 8-1 record and two playoff wins on the season

Texas Tech staff: "So I've actually been talking to coach (Kirby) Ennis, who is the assistant defensive line coach. I've been talking to him on a weekly basis and we've grown a close relationship. He introduced me to coach (Paul) Randolph and coach Randolph is the one who offered me.

Talking to coach Randolph was pretty cool because we just got done with workouts at school. I came up to the locker room and my head coach pulled me aside and said 'hey I know you've been talking with Texas Tech but I want you to call coach Randolph now, he's probably going to offer you', so then we talked and he offered."