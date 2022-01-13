No. 19 Texas Tech rolls over Oklahoma State, 78-57, for third straight win

No. 19 Texas Tech rolled over the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys on Thursday night, 78-57.

Oral Roberts transfer Kevin Obanor led the Red Raiders in scoring with 17. Adonis Arms followed with 13. Davion Warren and Bryson Williams joined in on the action scoring 12 and 11, respectively. Marcus Santos-Silva notched his first double-double of the season with his 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The performance against the Pokes was Santos-Silva's second time scoring in double-digits this season. His first double-figure scoring game was in the season opener against North Florida.

Obanor is the fourth different Red Raider to lead the team in scoring since the start of Big 12 play. Warren led the team in points against Iowa State, Williams led against Kansas and Arms was the frontman against a win over No. 1 Baylor.

Texas Tech shot 50% from the field compared to Oklahoma State's 32%. With 4:18 left in the game, Oklahoma State's Bryce Thompson connected on a jumper for his 10th point of the game and the Cowboys' first double-digit scorer of the night. He finished as the lone double-digit scorer for the Cowboys with 14.

The Red Raider forced 15 turnovers that led to 20 points. Kevin McCullar was inserted back into the starting lineup after coming off of the bench against Baylor in his return to the court.

He notched in seven points, four rebounds and four assists in the third Big 12 win for the Red Raiders. McCullar has been battling an ankle injury, while Terrence Shannon Jr. warmed up with team prior to tipoff. However, he remained sidelined against the Cowboys with his return looking to be in the near future.



