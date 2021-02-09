RedRaiderSports - No. 14 West Virginia outlasts No. 7 Texas Tech, 82-71

In a heated battle, the No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers completed the upset over No. 7 Texas Tech, 82-71, led by Sean McNeil’s 26 points. Miles McBride chipped in 20 and Derek Culver had 15.

Texas Tech’s top scorer on the night was Mac McClung with 17. Terrence Shannon Jr. had 13 with Kyler Edwards dropping 11 points.

Two Red Raiders fouled out in Marcus Santos-Silva, who had six points and no rebounds, and McClung. Coach Chris Beard was be ejected with less than 30 seconds left following an outburst on the court debating with the officials on the calls being made.