 RedRaiderSports - No. 14 West Virginia outlasts No. 7 Texas Tech, 82-71
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-09 22:37:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

No. 14 West Virginia outlasts No. 7 Texas Tech, 82-71

Kyler Edwards (left) guards West Virginia guard Miles McBride (right) inside the United Supermarkets Arena.
Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@bmsoliz

In a heated battle, the No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers completed the upset over No. 7 Texas Tech, 82-71, led by Sean McNeil’s 26 points. Miles McBride chipped in 20 and Derek Culver had 15.

Texas Tech’s top scorer on the night was Mac McClung with 17. Terrence Shannon Jr. had 13 with Kyler Edwards dropping 11 points.

Two Red Raiders fouled out in Marcus Santos-Silva, who had six points and no rebounds, and McClung. Coach Chris Beard was be ejected with less than 30 seconds left following an outburst on the court debating with the officials on the calls being made.

Texas Tech jumped up six spots earlier in the day when the AP Poll was announced. West Virginia, which is now on a six-game winning streak, climbed up three spots.

The Red Raiders went 5-of-17, 29%, from beyond the arc compared to the Mountaineers’ 7-14, 50%, night.

Beard’s bunch was hit with 29 personal fouls while Bob Huggin’s crew had 20.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech will travel to take on TCU at 7 p.m. next Monday in Fort Worth.

West Virginia will take on No. 12 Oklahoma at noon on Saturday in Morgantown.

