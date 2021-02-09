RedRaiderSports - No. 14 West Virginia outlasts No. 7 Texas Tech, 82-71

No. 14 West Virginia outlasts No. 7 Texas Tech, 82-71
In a heated battle, the No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers completed the upset over No. 7 Texas Tech, 82-71, led by Sean McNeil’s 26 points. Miles McBride chipped in 20 and Derek Culver had 15.
Texas Tech’s top scorer on the night was Mac McClung with 17. Terrence Shannon Jr. had 13 with Kyler Edwards dropping 11 points.
Two Red Raiders fouled out in Marcus Santos-Silva, who had six points and no rebounds, and McClung. Coach Chris Beard was be ejected with less than 30 seconds left following an outburst on the court debating with the officials on the calls being made.
Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard was ejected from the game after arguing with the referees. pic.twitter.com/o776Ypr4ji— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2021
Texas Tech jumped up six spots earlier in the day when the AP Poll was announced. West Virginia, which is now on a six-game winning streak, climbed up three spots.
The Red Raiders went 5-of-17, 29%, from beyond the arc compared to the Mountaineers’ 7-14, 50%, night.
Beard’s bunch was hit with 29 personal fouls while Bob Huggin’s crew had 20.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech will travel to take on TCU at 7 p.m. next Monday in Fort Worth.
West Virginia will take on No. 12 Oklahoma at noon on Saturday in Morgantown.