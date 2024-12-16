NIU DT Skyler Gill-Howard talks transfer decision

Northern Illinois defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard was one of the top players in the transfer portal before he committed to Texas Tech on Saturday morning while in Lubbock for his official visit. His offer and interest list reflected as much.

"I heard from about 20+ schools. Texas Tech was the first one to reach out when I officially hit the portal and then FSU directly after them, then I had Wisconsin, a bunch of different other ones. Rutgers, Indiana, a bunch of different schools, mostly in the Big Ten. It was a hectic 24 hours, as soon as I got in the portal I got a bunch of different calls, took a bunch of calls, bunch of schools reaching out through Twitter, my number, calling my coaches. It was just crazy."