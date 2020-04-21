Cash in on our latest promotion today and gain FREE ACCESS TO RedRaiderSports.com until kickoff! Catch all the latest news on recruiting, news and everything Texas Tech! Oh, and it doesn't stop there – with your subscription you'll be able to discuss these topics and more on our very active message board – Inside the Double T Promo Code: WreckEm2020 This offer is valid through June 1, 2020. Users will have free access until September 1, 2020. New Users | Past Subscribers

The NFL Draft is being held later this week, so where were these players ranked by Rivals?

Recruiting is the lifeblood for college football programs, and the recruiting industry usually sees a 17 or 18 year old version of each prospect at the high school level before assigning a star ranking.

Every prospect develops at a different pace, a 6-foot prospect could graduate at 6-foot-3 or the 260-pound defensive lineman could graduate at a cut 290-pounds. It is a very imperfect science, and certainly a subject of much debate, but it doesn't stop at the high school or college level.

The NFL Draft begins later this week and mock drafts have become the focus of many football fans over the past few months. The recruiting rankings and mock draft processes are similar in many ways, but the biggest similarity is ranking the position groups and proclaiming one prospect as the "better" prospect on that given day. There are many NFL mock drafts to review, but for this exercise we are using NFL Media Analyst Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft. This particular first round mock was updated yesterday, Monday April 20th, and should provide the most up to date "big board" leading into this Thursday's draft.

So the question today is...where they ranked as high school prospects?



No. 1 - QB Joe Burrow

No. 2 - DE Chase Young

No. 3 - CB Jeff Okudah

No. 4 - OT Tristan Wirfs

No. 5 - QB Justin Herbert

No. 6 - QB Tua Tagovailoa

No. 7 - DT Derrick Brown

No. 8 - OT Jedrick Wills

No. 9 - OT Mekhhi Becton

No. 10 - LB/S Isaiah Simmons

No. 11 - WR CeeDee Lamb

No. 12 - WR Jerry Jeudy

No. 13 - WR Henry Ruggs III

No. 14 - OT Andrew Thomas

No. 15 - DT Javon Kinlaw

No. 16 - CB C.J. Henderson

No. 17 - DE K'Lavon Chaisson

No. 18 - DE Yetur Gross-Matos

No. 19 - CB A.J. Terrell

No. 20 - WR Justin Jefferson

No. 21 - LB Kenneth Murray

No. 22 - CB Jaylon Johnson

No. 23 - DE A.J. Epenesa

No. 24 - LB Patrick Queen

No. 25 - WR Tee Higgins

No. 26 - OT Joshua Jones

No. 27 - OT Austin Jackson

No. 28 - LB Zack Baun

No. 29 - WR Brandon Aiyuk

No. 30 - QB Jordan Love

No. 31 - DT Ross Blacklock

No. 32 - C Cesar Ruiz

BY THE NUMBERS...

