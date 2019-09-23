QB Analysis: Duffey do-over?
When Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman went down to a lung injury last season while facing West Virginia, sophomore Jett Duffey stepped in the game and nearly mounted a comeback.Fast forward one y...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news