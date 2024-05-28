Grant McCasland and the Texas Tech Men's Basketball program has landed their #1 target out of the transfer portal in New Mexico transfer forward JT Toppin. Toppin chose the Red Raiders over Texas.

Toppin, who played his high school basketball at Faith Family Academy in Dallas, TX, returns to his home state after a tremendous freshman season as a Lobo.

A three-star prospect ranked as the No. 132 overall recruit in the class of 2023, Toppin started 35 games (out of 36 total appearances) in his freshman season, averaging 12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

He was named the 2023-24 Mountain West Freshman of the Year after leading the conference in field goal percentage, rebounds, offensive rebounds and blocks. In addition to being named the league's top freshman, Toppin also found himself on the All-Mountain West 2nd Team.

Toppin considered entering the NBA Draft and was a standout at the recent NBA Combine in Chicago, where he was receiving significant interest from several teams. However, he'll return to school in hopes of boosting his stock even more as a sophomore.

The 6-foot-9, 210 pound Toppin should slot in nicely as Texas Tech's power forward next to Pittsburgh transfer center Federiko Federiko. Expect returning star Darrion Williams to round out Texas Tech's starting front court.

Behind Toppin in the front court the Red Raiders also currently have Devan Cambridge, who is returning from injury, and Eemeli Yalaho, who came on strong at the end of his freshman campaign.

Another familiar face for Toppin in Lubbock will be Jazz Henderson Jr, an incoming Texas Tech preferred walk-on point guard and former teammate and good friend of Toppin's at Faith Family Academy.