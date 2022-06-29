Despite 22 verbal commitments in the 2023 class to date, the Texas Tech coaches continue to unearth new targets for the class. The newest - Omaha Westside (NE) athlete Jaylen Lloyd - has a lot of similarities as some of the others in that he can absolutely fly.

Texas Tech's staff has placed a priority on athleticism which is something Lloyd, a Nebraska 100 meters, long jump and triple jump state champion, has in spades.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Lloyd for his thoughts on the offer and more.

What you need to know...

... Lloyd announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 29th. It's a dual offer for both football and track & field.

... Lloyd also holds D1 football offers from North Dakota and Northern Iowa.

... Lloyd won the national high school title in the long jump at 25 feet-5½ inches. He finished second nationally in the triple jump at 50 feet-6 inches.

... This spring Lloyd was timed in the 100 meter at 10.43 seconds and the 200 meter at 21.32 seconds. He was named the Gatorade Nebraska boys track and field player of the year.

... As a junior Lloyd caught 20 passes for 441 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 63 rushing yards, 121 kick return yards and 33 punt return yards.

How the offer from Tech came together: "I actually got a camp invite from coach (Jake) Pittman a few months ago. Unfortunately I wasn't able to make it down to the camp because I had Nike Nationals for track but I did talk to the Texas Tech coach during Nike Nationals for track, so it's been a few months that they've been recruiting me for both sports.

I just recently started talking to the football coaches a little bit more. They said they like my film a lot and were wondering why no big schools had offered me."