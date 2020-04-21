Names to watch for Texas Tech's 2021 recruiting class
Texas Tech Football has been on a nice recruiting run lately, picking up three 2021 commitments plus a 2020 grad transfer offensive lineman in the month of April.
Those three 2021 additions bring Tech's #Ŧ21 commitment list to a total of five recruits.
Of course there will be more new offers made over the coming months, but today we take a look at some names that could be members of that 2021 class.
*Listed in confidence level order
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news