Texas Tech continues to make headway in the offensive line market, with its newest addition coming from Middle Tennessee State transfer OL Sterling Porcher. The third offensive lineman to commit to the Red Raiders in the current portal cycle, Porcher started in 25 games for the Blue Raiders after rising through the JUCO ranks at Iowa Western. A 6-foot-4, 304 pound offensive tackle, Porcher joins offensive line coach Stephen Hamby’s room and gives Texas Tech another veteran option heading into the 2024 season. RedRaiderSports.com caught up with Porcher to recap his decision to be a Red Raider.

Advertisement

Take us through the transfer portal process, when you entered what was it like? How many schools reached out to you and how did Tech get involved?

“When I hit the portal, shoot, Tech was the second school to reach out to me. I was talking to them for a while. When I first hit the portal a lot of schools reached out to me, like South Carolina, Texas A&M, Baylor, Arizona State and a group of other schools. Coach (James) Blanchard, he was the first one that reached out to me, that’s how they got involved. Blanchard was the first one to reach out to me, he kept it real and that’s how it went.”

You had plenty of other offers, why was Texas Tech the right move for you?

“It was the right move for me because when I went up there on a visit, I just was able to see what the nature was around there and also how it was around there. How close they are, how they’re a family, and also what they’re building up there, as well. It’s a great system that they have, great coaches and they show love and everything, so it was a great experience for sure.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dy ZWNrRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVj a0VtPC9hPvCfjLXwn5S04pqr77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0NvbW1pdHRlZD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0NvbW1pdHRlZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82QkpTbWt4 aE9LIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNkJKU21reGhPSzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBTdGVybGluZyBQb3JjaGVy8J+mhSAoQFN0ZXJsaW5nUG9yY2hlcikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TdGVybGluZ1BvcmNoZXIvc3Rh dHVzLzE3MzcxNjUwMTYzNjM1OTc5MDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ RGVjZW1iZXIgMTksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

What stood out to you about Lubbock and Texas Tech?

“What stood out to me when I went there was it felt like home. Everybody was welcoming, even the coaches all the way down to the coaches’ wives, they were welcoming with us and treated everybody good. It was just a love, you could feel the love and the culture they had there. All the coaches is like family, all the players is like family. It was a great deal for sure.”

Being around all of the coaches who did you really connect with? What was the staff’s message to you as far as how they see you fitting in next season?

“The coach I connected with was coach (Joey) McGuire, the head coach. Me and him, we had a really good conversation. He was a great guy, I really connected with him. I connected with coach (Brian) Nance. Coach Nance, he's a good guy, as well. Me and him had a real serious good conversation, real life conversation that he made me feel like family, as well. And coach (Zach) Kittley, the offensive coordinator, we talked, as well. He was very welcoming with me, just letting me know what’s going on. He treated me like family. Those four guys were the ones that stuck out to me the most when I went down there. Just showed the most love and everything. They plan on using me to be their left tackle, just start a good culture with the o-line to keep building.”

Who was your player host and what was it like spending time with him and your future teammates?

“Caleb Rogers (was my player host). It was great hanging out with him. He’s a great guy, he kept it real with me. He let me know what was going on around there, everything like that. He was a real leader for us, all the recruits on my visit, giving us knowledge about everything. He was a great guy to be around.”

What are your goals for your time at Texas Tech and what’s your message to the Tech fans who are excited to see you play?

“My main goal is to make it to the league, for sure. I’m trying to make it to the league from there, get something good, win a championship with them and we’ll try to go all the way to the top with them. It’s about to be fun. It’s gonna be exciting. It’s gonna be nasty. We’re about to work, just come to the games and see.”