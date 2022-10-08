Texas Tech fell in Stillwater 41-31 to No. 7 Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Red Raiders moved to 3-3 (1-2) in the loss.

The Red Raider offense was led by a new quarterback, freshman Behren Morton, who threw for 379 yards in his first collegiate start.

Head coach Joey McGuire spoke on the young quarterback’s performance in place of the injured Donovan Smith and how this decision came to be throughout the week.

“I thought Behren did a great job today,” McGuire said. “It was probably Friday when we really felt like we're going to go with him. You know, when he (Smith) came out of that last game, he was banged up on his throwing shoulder.”

Morton spoke about the opportunity to lead the team for the first time this week.

“You know, we harped on this whole week, tempo and executing early,” Morton said. “We got lazy with our tempo towards the end game, but we jumped on fast with our tempo, just like we talked about this week, and I think we did a great job.”

The Red Raiders were able to get out to a hot start on offense, taking a 31-23 lead into the third quarter, but stagnated down the stretch.

McGuire spoke about the adjustments from the Cowboys in the second half on Saturday.

“I think they did a really good job of adjusting and they started dropping eight,” McGuire said. “Whenever you're good enough upfront to drop eight and still pressure. You’ve got a defense.”

Krishon Merriweather, who turned in 17 tackles on Saturday, spoke about his performance and what went right for the Red Raider defense against the Cowboys.

“I will say putting an emphasis on it this week in practice, so working on our rush defense,” Merriweather said. “Taking advantage of the calls that we made and actually reading the plays.”

McGuire spoke about his defense and why he believes they struggled to contain Spencer Sanders.

“We just didn’t take him down enough,” McGuire said. “He was able to extend and play with his feet or extend the play throwing the ball.”

The Red Raiders will now have a week to regroup before hosting West Virginia on October 22.