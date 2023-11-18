“That’s just what I’m meant for, I feel like I’m that guy, in my opinion” Brooks said. “Really just me being humble and knowing defenses and knowing run fronts, making guys miss. That’s just something I’ve always had to do at the college level.”

Despite only touching the ball six times in the first half, Brooks was able to rack up 72 yards on the ground, the majority of those coming on a 46-yard burst up the middle. The second half was much more reliant on Brooks’ services, gathering 18 carries for another 110 yards. Asserting himself as one of the premier backs not only in the Big 12, but in the country, Brooks continues to shine as the focal point of the Tech attack.

“In my opinion, it’s just a culture change,” Brooks said following his 24-carry, 182 yard night. “We’re expected to be in a bowl game. For this year, we were expecting to be in a bowl game, but we really wanted something big this year such as the Big 12 championship. But that’s just the culture change for (head coach Joey) McGuire’s program.”

Leading the game 24-23 following a blocked PAT by Central Florida kicker Colton Boomer, Texas Tech took control of the ball with 5:30 remaining on the clock. As has been the case all season long, the Red Raiders looked to their star running back Tahj Brooks, who carried the rock all the way to victory, recording eight of his 24 rushes on the final drive of the night. With so much riding on tonight’s game, Tech looked to its star man in its time of most need, and he delivered once again, taking the Red Raiders to bowl eligibility.

Over five minutes left on the game clock is a lot of time. Being able to bleed it down and put away the Knights was no easy task, considering Tech only had one drive last longer than just four minutes before the final sequence. Game management from both players and coaches is crucial. With Behren Morton leading the offense, it was up to the sophomore to take his squad to the finish line.

“I went up to the offensive line and I was like ‘the hat’s on our head right now,’” Morton said. “They know we’re gonna run the ball and I told Tahj the same thing. I’ll take our guys to battle any day, for sure, against any other opponent. And we got it done at the end of the day, which matters.”

Battling a grade 3 AC sprain since week four in Morgantown, Morton has been less than healthy for a majority of the season. He continues to progress health-wise week-by-week and the results were visible on the field Saturday. Morton threw for 256 yards and tossed two touchdowns, one to Drae McCray and Baylor Cupp. It was the second-most yards Morton has thrown for all season, and only the second time he’s eclipsed the 200 yard mark all year. Aside from the stats, Morton’s command of the offense was noticeably different. The zip behind his ball was what had been promised of the gunslinger. He may not be 100 percent, but Morton is refusing to be put away by this ailment.

“Going into this week, we do a lot of rehab and treatments,” Morton said. “UCF did a good job of loading the box early, which gave me the ability to check out of plays and to extend plays and do what coach (Zach) Kittley coaches me to do. Can’t speak enough about the o-line and what Tahj did in the first half and really the whole game, it was just a good win tonight for us for sure.”

The home finale of the 2023 season, Tech’s seniors were honored ahead of the game, Brooks taking part in the festivities. Though he has another year of eligibility in his bag, it is almost a foregone conclusion that the star rusher will take his talents to the next level after this season. While Red Raider Nation will not get to live in the Tahj Brooks experience much longer, appreciating his greatness and what he has offered to this team this season will make his legacy in Lubbock long lasting.

“It’s a bittersweet moment,” Brooks said. “I’ve had so many amazing games here, so many amazing coaches that came through to coach me and my teammates. It’s a bittersweet moment. I teared up a little bit, but it’s just something I knew I left a good legacy here playing the running back position.”



