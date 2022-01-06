Moore will have the opportunity to fill a large void at linebacker

Texas Tech will have some holes to fill on the defensive side of the football between now and the start of next season. With Riko Jeffers and Colin Schooler both wrapping up their college careers, the Red Raider linebacking corps is going to have to replace a combined 178 tackles between the two players.

In Tim DeRuyter’s base defense, which will more than likely be some type of 3-4/3-3-5 combination, the linebacker position plays a crucial role. Kayvon Thibodeaux, a projected top-5 draft pick, played the “Joker” position in DeRuter’s scheme at Oregon. The Joker is basically a 3-4 outside linebacker/edge rusher, a position typically reserved for a team’s best pass rusher.

With the Big 12 now favoring the run more than in previous years, there’s a greater need for strong linebacker play in the middle of your defense. Krishon Merriweather choosing to comeback for his super-senior season was a big addition for next year's team. Merriweather led the team with 75 tackles in 2020 and was sixth this year with 52 tackles. Joining him in the middle of the defense could very well be mid-year transfer Dimitri Moore.

Moore was one of the first three signees of the Joey McGuire era. The former Vanderbilt Commodore was a standout linebacker for a highly underwhelming team that went 9-25 over his three seasons. His success at the position went largely overlooked against the backdrop of the SEC, competing against some of the most premiere athletes and programs in college football on a weekly basis.

After redshirting in 2017, Moore spent another three seasons at Vanderbilt. He earned SEC All-Freshman honors and was second on team with 84 tackles in 2018, his first season as a starter. Moore was fourth in the SEC and led the Commodores with 99 tackles in 2019.

He entered the 2020 season as a preseason Butkus Award candidate but decided to opt out after losing his grandfather to Covid. Moore would ultimately decide to opt back in and recorded 36 tackles in seven games before entering the transfer portal that offseason. He played in one game and recorded one tackle with a fumble recovery for Missouri State before an injury would cost him the remainder of the 2021 season.