Moore is staying in West Texas
The Texas Tech coaches have landed another new 2020 commitment from Amarillo Tascosa defensive end LB Moore.
A longtime target for the Texas Tech coaching staff and another West Texas target, Moore spent the day on campus for an unofficial visit and left committed to the Red Raiders.
"I just got back from a visit today," Moore said. "The coaches had come down to Amarillo a few times to watch me practice during the school year, but I visited today with my Mom and Dad. I was able to spend time around the coaches and get to know them a little better.
"I have a good relationship with Coach (Paul) Randolph and Coach (Keith) Patterson. The entire Texas Tech staff really, they are all very caring guys. They want you to be who you are around them no matter what. They don't care about anything else, and they really just treat me like their son or something like that."
Moore also had a chance to sit down with Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells during the visit today.
"I sat down and had a chat with Coach Wells," Moore said. "We mostly talked about just how much they want me to join the defense. He talked about how I can develop into a top draft pick. Coach Wells seemed very honest and straight forward with me.
"He even mentioned they have had other prospects interested, but that I'm the guy they really wanted. I also liked how he wants to keep West Texas talent in West Texas."
The three-star standout also shared more from the moment he told the coaches about his commitment earlier this afternoon.
"Yes sir, I committed earlier today during my visit," Moore said. "I spoke with all of the coaches, they were all around and I just let them know. Everyone was very happy, they went crazy. Coach Wells was laughing and said it was a bunch of grown men acting like 10 year olds.
"I know that Texas Tech has a strong alumni base and my family is close. Some of my family even live in Lubbock, so I wanted to stay true to my family. I'm going to major in business, and I really like the program they have at Texas Tech."
Moore is solid in his commitment to the Red Raiders and even plans on helping land other 2020 commitments for this class.
"I'm done," Moore said. "I'm stress free now and know where I'm going to school. The coaches want me to take my official visit in December, and I'm probably going to attend a few games this season too. Now that I'm a Red Raider, the coaches want me to help bring in other guys to this 2020 class, so I'm going to help keep some West Texas talent here in West Texas."
Currently rated a 5.6 three-star prospect, Moore is the No. 115 overall prospect on the Rivals.com Texas Top 150 for the 2020 class. He finished with 85 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, six (6) sacks and two (2) fumble recoveries as a junior, earning First Team All-District honors.
Moore chose the Red Raiders over offers from Baylor, Purdue, Kansas, Air Force and several others.
The West Texas standout is commitment No. 14 for the 2020 class and the sixth defensive commitment overall.