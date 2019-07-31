The Texas Tech coaches have landed another new 2020 commitment from Amarillo Tascosa defensive end LB Moore.

A longtime target for the Texas Tech coaching staff and another West Texas target, Moore spent the day on campus for an unofficial visit and left committed to the Red Raiders.

"I just got back from a visit today," Moore said. "The coaches had come down to Amarillo a few times to watch me practice during the school year, but I visited today with my Mom and Dad. I was able to spend time around the coaches and get to know them a little better.

"I have a good relationship with Coach (Paul) Randolph and Coach (Keith) Patterson. The entire Texas Tech staff really, they are all very caring guys. They want you to be who you are around them no matter what. They don't care about anything else, and they really just treat me like their son or something like that."

Moore also had a chance to sit down with Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells during the visit today.

"I sat down and had a chat with Coach Wells," Moore said. "We mostly talked about just how much they want me to join the defense. He talked about how I can develop into a top draft pick. Coach Wells seemed very honest and straight forward with me.

"He even mentioned they have had other prospects interested, but that I'm the guy they really wanted. I also liked how he wants to keep West Texas talent in West Texas."

