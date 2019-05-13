Timing is everything in recruiting and Mansfield Lake Ridge offensive tackle Caleb Rogers made yesterday a very special Mother's Day for his mother by announcing his commitment to the Red Raiders.

"It is my mom's school, she graduated from Texas Tech," Rogers said. "I actually had a shirt made for her with the picture of us from the unofficial visit, and I surprised her for Mother's Day today. Texas Tech has always been a school that I liked, it was where I wanted to go.



"I was thinking about it and considering my options, and I thought about who really wanted me. I knew the Texas Tech coaches wanted me there and I knew they had the education. I want to major in Education and eventually become a coach.



"The location is perfect, because my family can come see me from the Dallas area and my Grandmother lives in Amarillo. Everyone is close and they can call come see my games at the college level. Plus, my Grandmother says that I look good in red."

While the plan was to surprise mom on Mother's Day, Rogers was able to speak with Texas Tech offensive line coach Steve Farmer and tell him about his commitment the day before.

"I texted coach Farmer yesterday, and I told him that I was ready to make a decision," Rogers said. "I was grabbing lunch and he asked me to call him. That's when I told him that I was ready to commit. Coach Farmer was fired up and talked about how excited he is for me to join the program."