Miles Thompson is a Red Raider
The Texas Tech coaching staff holds 25 commitments in the 2023 recruiting class and have a handful of spots to work with going into the last few months of this recruiting cycle.
Joey McGuire and his staff landed another commitment earlier today when Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Washington athlete Miles Thompson announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.
What you need to know...
...Thompson originally committed to Northern Illinois on June 6th
...he announced an offer from the Red Raiders on September 10th, then decommitted from Northern Illinois on September 19th
...As a junior Thompson was named Honorable Mention All-Metro Football Team
...Thompson also stars on the track, where he ran personal record times of 10.53 100 meter and 21.65 200 meter this spring
...Thompson is also impressive physically as he checks in with 33.25 inch arms, a 78 inch wingspan and 9.5 inch hands
Commitment to TTU: "I felt like Texas Tech was the best fit for me and my family. I'm ready to work and prove to people what I can do. It wasn't a hard decision to make, I was ready to make a big move and did not want to just stay in the Midwest, so I felt like going to Texas was the best fit and best move for me."
Relationship with TTU coaches: "Coach (James) Blanchard has been my main contact from the Tech coaching staff. He reached out to me during the summertime and we starting talking more and more. He eventually asked me to visit for a gameday and kept saying the coaches would offer me after the visit. Coach Blanchard and the coaches see NFL potential in me, and he said that after three (3) years I could become one of the best corners in the nation."
Fit at the college level: "The coaches like me at corner back and I was able to meet with Coach (Marcel) Yates during my visit. He is a very personal coach and I feel that he takes things pretty serious. There is no sugar coating, he gives it to you straight."
Track & Field: "Yes, I plan on attempting to run track at Texas Tech as well. I have mostly talked with Coach Blanchard about it, but I have not talked with the Track & Field coaching staff at this point. My goal was always run track in college, and NIU did not have a track program, so that is anothe reason Texas Tech is a better fit for me."
Preferred Walk-On: "Yes, it is a walk on opportunity. I will be a part of the walk-on program and will have the opportunity to earn a full scholarship, but to be honest, that wasn't really a factor for me as much as the fit and overall opportunity at Texas Tech."
Family moving to Texas: "My Mom is moving to Texas after I graduate high school and that has been her plan for a few years now. She is moving to the Houston area, so once Coach Blanchard reached out I was immediately interested. I'm excited to have my family close and to bet on myself moving to Texas, playing for Texas Tech."
Currently rated a 5.4 two-star prospect, Thompson is another example of a standout athlete joining the Texas Tech program as a walk-on in recent weeks.