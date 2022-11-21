The Texas Tech coaching staff holds 25 commitments in the 2023 recruiting class and have a handful of spots to work with going into the last few months of this recruiting cycle.

Joey McGuire and his staff landed another commitment earlier today when Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Washington athlete Miles Thompson announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.

What you need to know...

...Thompson originally committed to Northern Illinois on June 6th

...he announced an offer from the Red Raiders on September 10th, then decommitted from Northern Illinois on September 19th

...As a junior Thompson was named Honorable Mention All-Metro Football Team

...Thompson also stars on the track, where he ran personal record times of 10.53 100 meter and 21.65 200 meter this spring

...Thompson is also impressive physically as he checks in with 33.25 inch arms, a 78 inch wingspan and 9.5 inch hands

Commitment to TTU: "I felt like Texas Tech was the best fit for me and my family. I'm ready to work and prove to people what I can do. It wasn't a hard decision to make, I was ready to make a big move and did not want to just stay in the Midwest, so I felt like going to Texas was the best fit and best move for me."

Relationship with TTU coaches: "Coach (James) Blanchard has been my main contact from the Tech coaching staff. He reached out to me during the summertime and we starting talking more and more. He eventually asked me to visit for a gameday and kept saying the coaches would offer me after the visit. Coach Blanchard and the coaches see NFL potential in me, and he said that after three (3) years I could become one of the best corners in the nation."