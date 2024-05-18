Mikal Harrison-Pilot adds playmaking prowess for Texas Tech
Texas Tech stayed relatively quiet in the spring transfer portal window after a flurry of newcomers elected to join the team in the December window. When the opportunity presents itself to add a playmaker, though, sometimes it is just too good to pass up.
When Houston transfer ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot hit the transfer portal, the Red Raiders saw the chance to add another stud to their ranks.
At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Harrison-Pilot is one of Houston’s highest-rated recruits ever, per Rivals.com, and he was a 5.8 rated four-star out of Temple. Harrison-Pilot played in four games in 2023 for the Cougars, maintaining his redshirt year of eligibility in the process.
RedRaiderSports.com caught up with Harrison-Pilot to get the scoop on what made him decide to bring his talents to West Texas.
