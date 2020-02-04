With a focus on locking down West Texas, the Texas Tech coaches received some welcome news when Midland Lee linebacker Trent Low decided to commit to the Red Raiders as a preferred walk on.

What you need to know...

... Low unofficially visited Texas Tech on January 18th and the Iowa State basketball game

... According to his MaxPreps page, Low had 90 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 3 sacks this season

Relationship with coaching staff: "Coach Patterson has talked to me about the defense and how he thinks I might develop and fit into the defensive scheme. I also visited with Coach Wells and I like the direction he is moving the program."

Fit in the defense: "The coaches plan on playing me at outside linebacker but I’ll play wherever they need me. In high school I played outside linebacker and came in on offense during our goal line set. I was also on all the special teams. "