Midland Lee LB Trent Low commits to TTU
With a focus on locking down West Texas, the Texas Tech coaches received some welcome news when Midland Lee linebacker Trent Low decided to commit to the Red Raiders as a preferred walk on.
... Low unofficially visited Texas Tech on January 18th and the Iowa State basketball game
... According to his MaxPreps page, Low had 90 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 3 sacks this season
Relationship with coaching staff: "Coach Patterson has talked to me about the defense and how he thinks I might develop and fit into the defensive scheme. I also visited with Coach Wells and I like the direction he is moving the program."
Fit in the defense: "The coaches plan on playing me at outside linebacker but I’ll play wherever they need me. In high school I played outside linebacker and came in on offense during our goal line set. I was also on all the special teams. "
Excited to have the opportunity to continue my athletic and academic career at Texas Tech. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/dWikoJwigd— Trent Low (@TrentLow) February 2, 2020
Unofficial visit: "I got to talk to the coaches, look at the facilities, and go to the Tech basketball game while on my visit. The excitement and the spirit around Tech athletics really stood out to me during the visit. I met with the nutritionist and strength coach and am excited to see how these will contribute to my development as a player."
Relationship with signee and high school teammate Loic Fouonji: "I met Loic when he moved to Midland in 5th grade and we stated playing youth football, basketball, and soccer together. My dad was our youth football coach and our club basketball coach. Loic and I have been close friends ever since and it would be awesome if we could room together."
Chose Texas Tech over: "Other than Tech I had an offer from UTPB and also had a preferred walk on to ACU."
Arrival at TTU and plans for the rest of the semester: "I plan on going up to Tech this summer to start working out. This last semester of school I’ll continue to do the powerlifting and track workouts to get ready for Tech."