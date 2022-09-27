A few players including Krishon Merriweather, Myles Cole, and Baylor Cupp spoke to the media about what they are seeing from the Wildcats and their position groups as the first month of the season is ending.

Coming off the heels of a thrilling win over Texas, the Red Raiders now turn to Kansas State who they take on Saturday in Manahattan.

Merriweather spoke about the Wildcats offense and what has stood out about the Kansas State offense.

“I would say definitely their running back and quarterback,” Merriweather said. “Deuce Vaughn, he’s a dynamic player. He has to do a lot for their team and he’s really the heart of his team.”

Merriweather spoke about his forced fumble in overtime against Texas, walking through what he saw on that play.

“My D-Line got great penetration on that play, opened up a hole,” Merriweather said. “When I hit him, I heard the crowd going crazy. I felt all of the energy.”

Merriweather spoke about the mindset that head coach Joey McGuire has installed into him and the rest of the Red Raiders about resetting every week and why he feels it is an advantage.

“We just try to go 1-0 each week, this week is K-State week so we’re trying to go 1-0 this week,” Merriweather said. “It just resets our season, really.”

Myles Cole:

Cole spoke about the Kansas State offense, echoing a similar sentiment as Joey McGuire on Monday.

“They have a main emphasis on the run,” Cole said. “They want to do everything based on the run and if that doesn't work, they go to the pass.”

Cole elaborated on what he believes the Red Raiders must do to stop the run this weekend.

“Its about getting more hats to the football,” Cole said. “We have to make sure were wrapping up, making sure we tackle and on early downs, we’ve got to make negative plays.”

Trey Cleveland: