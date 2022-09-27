Merriweather, Cole & Cupp look ahead to Saturday's showdown in Manhattan
Coming off the heels of a thrilling win over Texas, the Red Raiders now turn to Kansas State who they take on Saturday in Manahattan.
A few players including Krishon Merriweather, Myles Cole, and Baylor Cupp spoke to the media about what they are seeing from the Wildcats and their position groups as the first month of the season is ending.
Krishon Merriweather:
Merriweather spoke about the Wildcats offense and what has stood out about the Kansas State offense.
“I would say definitely their running back and quarterback,” Merriweather said. “Deuce Vaughn, he’s a dynamic player. He has to do a lot for their team and he’s really the heart of his team.”
Merriweather spoke about his forced fumble in overtime against Texas, walking through what he saw on that play.
“My D-Line got great penetration on that play, opened up a hole,” Merriweather said. “When I hit him, I heard the crowd going crazy. I felt all of the energy.”
Merriweather spoke about the mindset that head coach Joey McGuire has installed into him and the rest of the Red Raiders about resetting every week and why he feels it is an advantage.
“We just try to go 1-0 each week, this week is K-State week so we’re trying to go 1-0 this week,” Merriweather said. “It just resets our season, really.”
Myles Cole:
Cole spoke about the Kansas State offense, echoing a similar sentiment as Joey McGuire on Monday.
“They have a main emphasis on the run,” Cole said. “They want to do everything based on the run and if that doesn't work, they go to the pass.”
Cole elaborated on what he believes the Red Raiders must do to stop the run this weekend.
“Its about getting more hats to the football,” Cole said. “We have to make sure were wrapping up, making sure we tackle and on early downs, we’ve got to make negative plays.”
Trey Cleveland:
Cleveland spoke about the challenges that the Kansas State defense will provide his wide receiving core this weekend.
“They have pretty solid DBs, you know, I think our receiving core can hang with anyone,” Cleveland said. “We’ve got to recognize what they’re doing; we need to watch film and recognize their scheme.”
Cleveland echoed the same sentiment as Merriweather about the mindset of resetting everyweek.
“It’s always a good win when we can beat Texas, but we’re not satisfied,” Cleveland said. “We think that’s just the beginning of something bigger. It’s onto the next challenge and we’re just trying to go 1-0 this week.”
Baylor Cupp:
Cupp spoke about the Kansas State defense and what he expects from their front seven on Saturday.
“They seem very talented, I know their defensive end is also very talented,” Cupp said. “If we do our jobs and do what we can, we’ll be good.”
Cupp spoke about the emergence of the tight ends in the offense and what it means for the rest of the offense, not just his tight ends group.
“I think it’s big, I think I can help everyone, you know,” Cupp said. “When you’ve got to respect the tight ends, it takes pressure off the running backs, wide receivers, and everybody else.”
Dennis Wilburn:
Wilburn spoke about the Wildcat defensive line, calling out the same players as Cupp.
“I’d say 91 (Felix Anudike-Uzomah), the defensive end, he stood out quite a bit to me,” Wilburn said. “It’s not anything we can’t handle.”
Wilburn continued about the D-Line and what he believes he has seen from them on tape.
“Well, as far as I know, like, it's not nothing that we haven't seen before, three-man fronts with two backer boxes,” Wilburn said. “I expect for them to be aggressive, not super aggressive, nothing too crazy.”