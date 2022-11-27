In a game that saw over 1,200 yards of offense and Texas Tech facing an 18-point deficit with less than five minutes left in the second quarter, the Red Raiders prevailed in overtime to beat the Sooners for the first time in a decade.

Immediately after Texas Tech’s 51-48 overtime win over Oklahoma, head coach Joey McGuire spoke to the media.

McGuire spoke about Tyler Shough’s performance, where his quarterback put up 436 passing yards and 44 rushing yards along with two touchdowns through the air.

“The way he played, when we named a quarterback, we thought with in games like this where there was a lot of times that he got us in the right place,” McGuire said. “They were bringing pressure and he would check out his stuff and get us in the right place and that was one thing that he did really well tonight.”

In conjunction with Shough’s great night, Jerand Bradley had an excellent game for the Red Raiders, and coach McGuire spoke about his young receiver’s performance.

“It’s really cool that Crabtree was here tonight,” McGuire said. “It hasn't been since him that a freshman has had that kind of game, so it’s really fitting.”

On senior night, McGuire alluded to multiple senior’s performances, but one senior’s night was extremely special. SaRodorick Thompson, who McGuire said he expects to leave after this season, put up 86 yards and two touchdowns in what’s likely to be his final home game, despite another season of eligibility.

“Yeah, I think he will. I mean, I don't want to take that away from him. You know, but that's kind of been the plan all year,” McGuire said about Thompson’s status for next season. “I've always told running backs. I mean, that's one position that you know, when you can go, you should go get compensated.”

A senior-led defense, despite giving up 672 yards of offense Saturday, had their moments. Krishon Merriweather, Kosi Eldridge, and Marquis (Muddy) Waters all made key plays to keep the Red Raiders in the contest.

“Very, very intelligent guys,” McGuire said. “They're both very physical, I mean, I think you know, Kosi, he had 14 tackles and a sack, you know, and Muddy had seven tackles and a TFL.”

The Red Raiders finished the season in fourth place in the conference, when they were predicted in ninth to start the season and will likely be headed to the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando in late December.