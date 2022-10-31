- McGuire said Sonny Dykes, TCU's coach, is proud to be a West Texas native. Dykes, the son of former Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes, has a fan in McGuire.

- McGuire said he is familiar with TCU starting QB Max Duggan. He said he's seen Duggan in a few games in the past. He credits TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley for coaching the QB room to a different level. Riley is the younger brother of Lincoln Riley.

- TCU RB Kendre Miller is a force to watch. McGuire said they're physical in the run game. Miller, who was first founded by now Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard at Baylor, has scored in every game this season. Another key player to slow down is WR Quentin Johnston, who McGuire said is a first-round draft pick.

- TCU defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie is a great friend of McGuire's from Gillespie's days as head coach at Stephenville. They share the same mentors. McGuire said the TCU defense is aggressive and physical.

- McGuire said the Red Raiders didn't adjust quick enough in the first half against Baylor. He said you can't win games when committing turnovers. They're focused on taking the ball away more and protecting it when they have it.

- McGuire said a lot of the week is going in and out of meetings. They look at what they can attack on film. He believes in having enough in the game plan but also allowing players to go in and play fast during a game. As coaches, if they're not confident in a play then the players won't be either.

- QB Behren Morton will take the reps first during practice, McGuire said, and will be the first one to walk on the field during that time.

- McGuire has said all year that they will put the best players who give the team a chance to win on the field. Right now, left tackle is up in the air as Caleb Rogers and Ethan Carde will compete for the spot. Matthew Keeler and Ty Buchanan will battle it out at right tackle unless Monroe Mills is cleared from his injury later this week.

- McGuire said they cannot give up six sacks. He said it starts with himself, offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, offensive line coach Stephen Hamby, the offensive line and the quarterbacks. McGuire said they all need to look into the mirror and ask what they can do better this week against TCU.

- McGuire had this to say about Tyler Shough going into the game late against Baylor:

"The thing is is like Behren has done a very good job. Tyler Shough won the job. And I didn't put him back in, kind of talked about it last week, it's hard - you never want to lose your job over injury. So I thought at that point it was a good time where we were in the game to see where he was at in live situations ... I'm all for what we were doing with Donovan (Smith) where we came in got the first down and go tempo. Just got to make better decisions on where we're throwing the ball in those situations after that."