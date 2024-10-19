McGuire stunned at defensive effort, special teams blunders in loss to BU

Texas Tech was blown out by the Baylor Bears on its home field for the second time in two home meetings between the programs, both being a major letdown based on circumstance entering the game.

In the 2024 rendition, it ended up being 59-35 loss at the hands of the Bears where the Red Raiders dug themselves an early hole, and were not capable of stopping it.

Tech dug the hole by abhorrent special teams errors at the hands of punter Jack Burgess, the coverage unit on punt and Tech's pre-season All-American kick returner Drae McCray.

"I take a lot of pride in the way we play at home and and we played really bad tonight. Frustrating in the first half how bad we played on special teams," head coach Joey McGuire said. "We put ourselves in some really bad situations. I think we gave up 10 points when they gained six yards, and we gave up those 10 points off of special teams."

Tech was in the game coming out of the second half, winning the "middle-eight" as McGuire calls it in his plan to win, but the Tech defensive effort during the second half, and against the run was shocking given Tech's resume on the season.

"'I'm anxious to see the film schematically, man, they did a really good job running the football on us," McGuire said. "That hadn't happened a lot, and that was a frustrating part whenever you're talking about just the defensive side of the ball...I hate when people can can run the football, and you almost feel helpless whenever that happens."

Texas Tech will look to turn the page heading into a two-game road trip, first to TCU in Fort Worth, then the current Big 12 co-leader in Iowa State, as McGuire believes everything is still in front of his team.

"I told them at the end, man, as bad as it feels right now, everything is still in front of us, what we're trying to reach, the goals that we have for this year," McGuire said. "So, really tough, I hate it for the players and I hate it for the fan base."