After Texas Tech’s 38-30 loss to No. 13 Oregon on Saturday, head coach Joey McGuire reflected on the decision making down the stretch of the loss.

McGuire’s decision on fourth down came in the fourth quarter where the Red Raiders were stuffed on a 4th & 2 from their own 33, turning into a drive where the Ducks took the lead with a field goal.

“Yea, we hit the number,” McGuire said. “Defense did a great job of holding them to field goal, you know.”

In retrospect, that field goal would’ve been game tying if McGuire hadn’t gone for two points after the Red Raiders second score of the game on the Mason Tharp seven-yard touchdown reception.

“We don’t have to, I think it’s a philosophy thing,” McGuire said. “You're going to hear old school guys go, don't chase the points and all of this stuff. And then you're going to hear analytics people, which we are, there's going to be a point in that game that says go for two. We knew we were going for two all the way down.”

The Red Raiders turned the ball over four times, two of which came on the final two drives of the game where one was returned for a pick-six and the other ended the game on Saturday.

“It is amazing that we were in the game,” McGuire said. “We had three last week, when you start talking about that, it says a lot about our players and our team, how resilient they are and how hard they played because you probably look at any other game, you have four turnovers and you don't have the lead.”

McGuire also echoed the lack of the Texas Tech pass rush, a group that was praised and had elevated expectations placed on them during the offseason. Tech only recorded one sack and didn’t get much pressure on the Oregon quarterback Bo Nix all night long.

“Last week, we generated pressure, but we were terrible in the pass rush lanes, and it showed up again tonight,” McGuire said. “You know, we bring pressure, maybe five or six and he gets out for a huge gain in a really critical situation. The answer is not bringing more people because every time we brought more people where we don't stay in our pass rush lanes, the quarterback got out.”

The Tech defense was able to get off the field and keep the Red Raiders in the game, making up for the number of turnovers in the ballgame and McGuire was happy with the play of his young players stepping up in the secondary.

“I was really proud of Ben (Roberts),” McGuire said. “He had a sack and two tackles for loss, so really proud of him. You know, CJ (Baskerville) should be back next week but I would like to add that I was proud of BJ Jordan he was in a couple of different packages. Had to do a better job of setting edges, but that's everybody, other than that, I mean, he had a really big tackle on their sideline. We saw some good things from him.”

Tech, still searching for the first win of the season, will have the chance to get right against Tarleton State next Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.