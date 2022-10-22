Texas Tech blew out West Virginia at the Jones on Saturday and head coach Joey McGuire spoke on his teams’ performance postgame.

Behren Morton looked excellent in his second game in a row and first start at home. After his 325 passing yard performance, coach McGuire spoke about his quarterback’s performance and how he believes he helps his offensive line that has struggled to this point.

“The pace that he played with today really helped us and has helped our offensive line,” McGuire said. “He threw the ball out and threw the ball away. I think maybe I know at least twice or maybe three times. Well, those are three sacks against OSU.”

McGuire continued on the redshirt freshman, alluding to the fact that he will likely start against Baylor on Saturday when asked about the state of his quarterback room.

“If he (Tyler Shough) gets cleared, you’ll see all three. You know, whoever has the best week, we probably expect Morton go out there against Baylor, but you’ll see all three,” McGuire said. “There’s a three-quarterback package with all three of them on the field that you’ll see.”

Speaking of the Baylor game, the Red Raiders will likely be as healthy as they have been in a long time, if nothing goes wrong in practice. That is a big if, because as we saw this week where Monroe Mills missed today’s game with a minor MCL issue after getting hurt on Tuesday, coach McGuire confirmed postgame.

“On Monday, I expect to tell y’all that Myles Price is back, we expect to have Tyler fully cleared on Monday, we’ll go in this week as healthy as we’ve been since fall camp,” McGuire said. “We expect JJ Sparkman to be back. We have him in cast right now but that’s just preventative.”

The Red Raiders were able to win the turnover battle for the first time in a while, and they did it handedly with three interceptions of Mountaineer quarterback JT Daniels and a fumble recovery.

Coach McGuire spoke about his defenses effort on Saturday and seemed proud of the fact that they were able to follow his plan to win.

“Just a complete game from our team tonight, four turnovers,” McGuire said. “It was really good to get that going. You know, we've been talking about it, you know, heard me talk about it every week. To get four of them really dictates the game that we had.”

The Red Raiders bill of health will be much improved in the coming weeks, and they have positioned themselves extremely well to make a bowl game and maybe more sitting at 4-3 (2-2) as the back half of the season begins.