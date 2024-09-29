PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DMFQ3WEpLRzM3JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUMwVDdYSktHMzcnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DMFQ3WEpLRzM3Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

McGuire praises gritty Red Raiders as Tech is out to best start in a decade

Justin Apodaca • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@JustinApod

Texas Tech is 4-1 to start the 2024 season, the best start for a Tech team since the 7-0 start in 2013. While it hasn't been pretty, and nowhere near perfect, the Red Raiders continue to find a way to win, and did against Cincinnati, 44-41.

"I am so proud of this football team. You know, hats off to Cincinnati, they're a really good football team, and we talked about it all week," head coach Joey McGuire said.

"We thought it was going to be a four quarter game. But, man, I'm so proud of this team...It's good to be 2-0 in the Big 12 and 4-1 overall, and we're going to enjoy this one."

The Red Raiders escaped in the end, as a 51-yard field goal went wide-right and short from the Bearcat kicker Nathan Hawks, but it was some savvy personnel management from the Red Raiders to burn some extra clock.

In a call back to the 2022 Oklahoma State game where Tech was on the receiving end of this, Tech was able to slow sub after Cincinnati made a substitution, taking an extra 13 seconds off the clock, and likely taking away one or two plays from the Bearcats.

"That's one thing we practice a lot, and it's coming from the box as soon as they start seeing somebody come off," McGuire said. "How ever many seconds it was, it was so critical."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OYXRoYW4gSGF3a3PigJkga2ljayBnb2VzIHdpZGUgcmlnaHQgYW5k IFRleGFzIFRlY2ggaXMgbm93IDQtMSBvbiB0aGUgc2Vhc29uLjxicj48YnI+ VGhlIGJlc3Qgc3RhcnQgb2YgYW55IHNlYXNvbiBpbiB0aGUgTWNHdWlyZSBl cmEuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ZTHMzOXpEUE1rIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vWUxzMzl6RFBNazwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYXJyZXR0IFJh bWlyZXogKEBKYXJyZXR0RFJhbWlyZXopIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSmFycmV0dERSYW1pcmV6L3N0YXR1cy8xODQwMjM2NzQ3NzM0 NTMyMzA5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOSwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

A wild affair, one where the Red Raiders gave up 555 yards of offense, but found a way to escape with the win, McGuire was proud of the way his defense stopped the run and came away with key turnovers but sees room for improvement in all phases.

"It just goes back those big plays. I mean, any kind of big plays in games like that, first thing is like, hey, blown coverages, it wasn't that, it just always goes back to fundamental football," McGuire said. "We're not sacking the quarterback, you know. And so now we're hanging our secondary out to dry because they're gonna cover longer than what they should have to cover. Part of that is we're not containing the quarterback, you know. And we've definitely a week from now got to do a good job."

McGuire was also excited about his offense, which leaned on it's star in Tahj Brooks, but also saw key contributions from it's quarterback Behren Morton and it's skill group out wide.

"Tahj Brooks, you know, it's something that we're all accustomed to seeing the last two years, he goes for 172 yards and was really special tonight," McGuire said. "I thought Behren stepped up and made some big throws, you know, and we had some guys that made some big catche. It was great to see Josh Kelly get going, because I felt like in the first, first couple possessions for us, they were really trying to take him away."

The Red Raiders now take the show on the road after a perfect homestand in the win-loss columns with a trip to Arizona on what will be an extremely late night in Tucson.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RleGFzdGVjaC5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvbWNndWlyZS1wcmFpc2VzLWdyaXR0eS1yZWQtcmFpZGVycy1h cy10ZWNoLWlzLW91dC10by1iZXN0LXN0YXJ0LWluLWEtZGVjYWRlIiwKICAg IGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsK ICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVs ZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlU YWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBs b2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBh bHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRw czovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5v ZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxu b3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNl YXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ0 ZXhhc3RlY2gucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtY2d1aXJlLXByYWlzZXMt Z3JpdHR5LXJlZC1yYWlkZXJzLWFzLXRlY2gtaXMtb3V0LXRvLWJlc3Qtc3Rh cnQtaW4tYS1kZWNhZGUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE1NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191 Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAt LT4KCgo=