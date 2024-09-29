Texas Tech is 4-1 to start the 2024 season, the best start for a Tech team since the 7-0 start in 2013. While it hasn't been pretty, and nowhere near perfect, the Red Raiders continue to find a way to win, and did against Cincinnati, 44-41.

"I am so proud of this football team. You know, hats off to Cincinnati, they're a really good football team, and we talked about it all week," head coach Joey McGuire said.

"We thought it was going to be a four quarter game. But, man, I'm so proud of this team...It's good to be 2-0 in the Big 12 and 4-1 overall, and we're going to enjoy this one."

The Red Raiders escaped in the end, as a 51-yard field goal went wide-right and short from the Bearcat kicker Nathan Hawks, but it was some savvy personnel management from the Red Raiders to burn some extra clock.

In a call back to the 2022 Oklahoma State game where Tech was on the receiving end of this, Tech was able to slow sub after Cincinnati made a substitution, taking an extra 13 seconds off the clock, and likely taking away one or two plays from the Bearcats.

"That's one thing we practice a lot, and it's coming from the box as soon as they start seeing somebody come off," McGuire said. "How ever many seconds it was, it was so critical."