“Same shoulder, x-ray, MRI, we’ll have a good idea tomorrow or Monday,” McGuire said. “We can’t tell if it’s AC joint or Collarbone, hoping it’s AC,” McGuire said. “2-3 weeks if it’s AC, 6-8 weeks depending on what it is with the collarbone.”

During the game, starting quarterback Tyler Shough exited the game with an apparent shoulder injury. McGuire spoke about his status during his press conference.

After the Red Raiders’ first game of the season, head coach Joey McGuire gave updates about his team’s status after the 63-10 win over Murray State.

McGuire also updated the media about the status of Adrian Frye, who also exited the contest due to an apparent injury.

“For Frye, it’s a quad contusion,” McGuire said. “It was one of those that was apparently pretty bad, and we didn’t want to put him back out there.”

McGuire also spoke about a few other notable absences in Coy Eakin and Joseph Adedire.

Eakin was mentioned as a groin strain and is expected to return either September 10th against Houston or September 17th against NC State in Raleigh. Adedire on the other hand, missed the game due to an illness.

McGuire spoke about Tahj Brooks who was a little banged up heading into game week and turned in a three-touchdown, 50 rushing yard performance.

“He worked his butt off to get back, it was good.” McGuire said. “It’s more that he was in there, the way it was structured. I think you see that from both of those guys.”

McGuire spoke about the offensive line’s performance in the contest, a group that was filled with doubt but performed today.

“Overall, we ran the ball really well in the first half. I thought they did a really good job,” McGuire said. “I was really proud of the O-Line, especially the ones but when I say the ones, I want to make sure I put Jacoby Jackson in that group.”