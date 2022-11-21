McGuire, Kittley provide clarity on final minutes, injury updates for OU
With 1:40 left in the game against Iowa State on Saturday, the Red Raiders ran the ball twice with quarterbacks Tyler Shough and Donovan Smith.
Head coach Joey McGuire and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley spoke about the thought process of running the ball instead of kneeling it out.
“If we could’ve kneeled it out, we would’ve. If y’all know anything about me, I know the numbers down to the millisecond where we could’ve kneeled that out,” McGuire said. “We didn’t want to have any issues with a handoff, so we put it in our quarterback’s hands. Tyler’s last run, he got a knee to the thigh, so we decided to give it to Donovan.”
Kittley also spoke about what he saw during the sequence.
“We were told from the box that we needed to continue to run the ball and whenever you run with the quarterback, you add an additional blocker,” Kittley said. “So, that's just a schematic advantage. It's a good routine, especially when you have quarterbacks like Tyler and Donovan do a great job running the football.”
McGuire provided the injury report ahead of Oklahoma, later saying that Behren Morton isn’t 100 percent, but hoping he will get healthy before the bowl game. Shough is expected to start for the Red Raiders, according to McGuire.
With Malik Dunlap’s absence against the Cyclones being an undisclosed injury that McGuire wouldn’t elaborate on, Tim DeRuyter spoke about Adrian Frye and Kobee Minor stepping in for the starting corner.
“Adrian made plays in that game Saturday that we talked about this over the weekend, had he not been there to make those plays off we beat those guys made some critical tackles,” DeRuyter said. “He's just indicative of the heart of our seniors in particular. A guy that was a starter played a lot of really good ball for us.”
DeRuyter finished with his views on the Oklahoma offense and what challenges they will poise to his group.
“The stress they put on you a skill that they have. The offensive line is really big and athletic. I think it got to another world's premier big 12 running backs,” DeRuyter said. “Mims is a heck of a receiver. They’ve got a lot of weapons.”
Kittley also spoke about the Sooners defense ahead of this weekend’s matchup.
“They're very multiple probably the most multiple defense we've seen,” Kittley said. “These last two to three weeks they start to play a lot better defense, going kind of back to this basic stuff they were doing there at Clemson, but they're very multiple they're high-pressure team. They're going to blitz you.”