With 1:40 left in the game against Iowa State on Saturday, the Red Raiders ran the ball twice with quarterbacks Tyler Shough and Donovan Smith.

Head coach Joey McGuire and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley spoke about the thought process of running the ball instead of kneeling it out.

“If we could’ve kneeled it out, we would’ve. If y’all know anything about me, I know the numbers down to the millisecond where we could’ve kneeled that out,” McGuire said. “We didn’t want to have any issues with a handoff, so we put it in our quarterback’s hands. Tyler’s last run, he got a knee to the thigh, so we decided to give it to Donovan.”

Kittley also spoke about what he saw during the sequence.

“We were told from the box that we needed to continue to run the ball and whenever you run with the quarterback, you add an additional blocker,” Kittley said. “So, that's just a schematic advantage. It's a good routine, especially when you have quarterbacks like Tyler and Donovan do a great job running the football.”

McGuire provided the injury report ahead of Oklahoma, later saying that Behren Morton isn’t 100 percent, but hoping he will get healthy before the bowl game. Shough is expected to start for the Red Raiders, according to McGuire.