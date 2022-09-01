McGuire-era at Texas Tech starts with battle against Murray State
GAME DETAILS
WHERE: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas
WHEN: Saturday, September 3rd at 7 p.m.
WATCH IT ON: BIG12 | ESPN+
SERIES HISTORY: First-ever matchup between Texas Tech and Murray State.
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: MURRAY STATE
CONFERENCE: Ohio Valley (FCS)
2021 RECORD: 6-5 (3-3)
HEAD COACH: Dean Hood
Murray State was picked third in the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll and finished with a winning record in 2021 at 6-5 overall. Head coach Dean Hood is entering his third year at the helm with two winning seasons under his belt.
All-conference freshman of the year DJ Williams returns as quarterback following a 1,020-yard, three touchdowns, and four interceptions campaign in 2021. Williams is a mobile quarterback who thrives when running the ball.
The Racers ran a run-heavy offense last season, with 453 rush attempts compared to just 279 pass attempts, averaging 184.4 yards per game (23rd in the country).
On the ground, Murray State returns star running back Damonta Witherspoon who rushed for 912 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. Other key returnees include wide receivers LaMartez Brooksand and Jacob Bell.
The Racers had a good season on the defensive side of the ball in 2021, leading the OVC in total defense. Linebacker and total tackle leader Eric Samuta returns after a terrific year and all-OVC honors last season.
Matchup Prediction
Texas Tech is 25-1 all-time against FCS squads and has won its last 19 games.
It would be nice to see the Red Raiders handle business relatively easy to begin the McGuire era in Lubbock, and in one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory, I think the Red Raiders do just that.
This is a matchup that really shouldn't be close from the start and a night game at the Jones is always an intimidating setting for any opponent. I like the Red Raiders to kick off the 2022 season in spectacular fashion and roll into week two against Houston 1-0.
Score Prediction
Texas Tech - 54
Murray State - 14