Murray State was picked third in the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll and finished with a winning record in 2021 at 6-5 overall. Head coach Dean Hood is entering his third year at the helm with two winning seasons under his belt.

All-conference freshman of the year DJ Williams returns as quarterback following a 1,020-yard, three touchdowns, and four interceptions campaign in 2021. Williams is a mobile quarterback who thrives when running the ball.

The Racers ran a run-heavy offense last season, with 453 rush attempts compared to just 279 pass attempts, averaging 184.4 yards per game (23rd in the country).

On the ground, Murray State returns star running back Damonta Witherspoon who rushed for 912 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. Other key returnees include wide receivers LaMartez Brooksand and Jacob Bell.



The Racers had a good season on the defensive side of the ball in 2021, leading the OVC in total defense. Linebacker and total tackle leader Eric Samuta returns after a terrific year and all-OVC honors last season.





