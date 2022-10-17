On Monday, head coach Joey McGuire spoke to the media along with his coordinators in Zach Kittley & Tim DeRuyter ahead of this weekend's matchup with West Virginia.

McGuire spoke about the challenge that the Mountaineers poise this weekend.

“They won a huge game on Thursday, those guys played really well,” McGuire said. “I thought the two big receivers played well and they're really dangerous. The quarterback threw the ball well on Thursday against a really good defense, you know, put up a lot of points.”

DeRuyter spoke about one of the keys for his defense this week based on what he’s seen on tape.

“They've done a nice job protecting JT you know the teams that are pressured him, I think, you know, throwing him off a little bit,” DeRuyter said. “We've got to mix our pressures, but they've got some threats on the outside, in particular, that one-on-one situations win their share of 50/50 balls.”

DeRuyter continued on his relationship and respect that he has for Daniels since coaching against him during Daniels’ freshman season.

“His freshman year, we did. He had just got there he was really highly touted quarterback and that was before he got hurt and transferred,” DeRuyter said. “I think he's got a much better understanding of what they want to do, he's playing with a lot of poise, a lot of confidence and they're causing a lot of problems for people.”

Kittley spoke about his plan against another experienced defense, one that has stood out to him as extremely multiple this season.

“I thought we made a lot of strides against Oklahoma State, you know, probably the most experienced defense line in the country as far as age wise and the amount of snaps played. I thought our guys really stepped up and did a good job against them,” Kittley said. “They’re very multiple, probably going to be the most multiple defense we've seen this year. Really mix it up, do a great job on that. They're going to be in every front you can possibly think of and they like to is really confuse the quarterback and make him make bad decisions.”

McGuire spoke about the quarterback position which had all three dealing with an injury.

“Donovan is as healthy as he’s been and it was good to see Behren out there, we were considering letting him take another day, but he wanted to go and threw the ball really well,” McGuire said. “Behren took the majority of the reps with the ones yesterday and Donovan got a few. I think we’ll see them both more than we have recently on Saturday.”

Tyler Shough, who has missed the last five games, was listed as a game time decision by McGuire and the rest of the injury report for Texas Tech included a few more game time decisions in Myles Price, JJ Sparkman, and Cam’ron Valdez.