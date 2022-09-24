Head coach Joey McGuire spoke to the media after the Red Raiders 37-34 overtime victory over Texas.

McGuire spoke about the possibility of this being the last time the Red Raiders face the Longhorns in Lubbock and how he is for future matchups with Texas.

“We should, there’s a reason they don't want to, it happened today,” McGuire said on the possibility of the rivalry continuing. “You know, have a much better chance of selling out their basketball arena when they play Texas Tech in Austin. They normally have a better chance of doing that.”

McGuire spoke about his team and their resiliency this season.

“Really proud of our guys,” McGuire said. “There was a point when you’re down 31-14 when you could’ve given up, but they didn’t. We asked them to come out of half and keep fighting and good things will happen.”

The Red Raiders won the turnover battle for the first time this season and McGuire spoke about the turnovers and their importance on Saturday.

“They were huge,” McGuire said. “That last one was huge from the standpoint of we knew exactly what we had to do, and it took a lot of pressure off of us getting that turnover in overtime.”

McGuire spoke about getting Baylor Cupp and Mason Tharp more involved today, which resulted in a touchdown for Cupp on Saturday.

“We liked the matchups,” McGuire said. “That touchdown that Baylor had, he should win an Oscar for his acting job, going out there and stock-blocking. It was an and-go play.”