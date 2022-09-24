McGuire bold on Texas rivalry & overtime win Saturday
Head coach Joey McGuire spoke to the media after the Red Raiders 37-34 overtime victory over Texas.
McGuire spoke about the possibility of this being the last time the Red Raiders face the Longhorns in Lubbock and how he is for future matchups with Texas.
“We should, there’s a reason they don't want to, it happened today,” McGuire said on the possibility of the rivalry continuing. “You know, have a much better chance of selling out their basketball arena when they play Texas Tech in Austin. They normally have a better chance of doing that.”
McGuire spoke about his team and their resiliency this season.
“Really proud of our guys,” McGuire said. “There was a point when you’re down 31-14 when you could’ve given up, but they didn’t. We asked them to come out of half and keep fighting and good things will happen.”
The Red Raiders won the turnover battle for the first time this season and McGuire spoke about the turnovers and their importance on Saturday.
“They were huge,” McGuire said. “That last one was huge from the standpoint of we knew exactly what we had to do, and it took a lot of pressure off of us getting that turnover in overtime.”
McGuire spoke about getting Baylor Cupp and Mason Tharp more involved today, which resulted in a touchdown for Cupp on Saturday.
“We liked the matchups,” McGuire said. “That touchdown that Baylor had, he should win an Oscar for his acting job, going out there and stock-blocking. It was an and-go play.”
Henry Teeter missed Saturday’s game and McGuire gave an update on his status.
“Banged up, he’ll be back tomorrow, he’ll actually practice tomorrow,” McGuire said.
The Red Raider defense was able to contain Bijan Robinson to 101 rushing yards which included a 40-yard touchdown rush. McGuire spoke about the job that his defense did Saturday afternoon.
“You would’ve told me that, I would’ve probably bet that we win the game,” McGuire said. “That guy, he’s as good as I’ve seen in a long time. I’ll take that all day.”
McGuire spoke about his Reggie Pearson who was involved in both turnovers, one being the fumble recovery in overtime and his own interception earlier in the game.
“I was proud of him,” McGuire said. “He’s been a guy who’s been a ball-hawk for us, he’ll continue to create turnovers for us."