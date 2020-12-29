The Texas Tech Red Raiders improved to 8-2 (1-1 Big 12) on the year following a blowout victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals, 79-51.

Kevin McCullar made his season debut in the victory. He notched 11 points for the Red Raiders, tied for a team-high. Marcus Santos-Silva aided in the win as well with 11.

Mac McClung, the other highly-anticipated transfer coming into the new season, grabbed seven rebounds for Texas Tech and scored eight.

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard rolled deep into his bench for a majority of the game with Big 12 play resuming following the final game of 2020.

Kyler Edwards, Tyreek Smith, Nimari Burnett, Chibuzo Agbo Clarence Nadolny and McCullar all played over 10 minutes off of the bench.

Incarnate Word was led by Keaston Willis, who had 13 points.

Texas Tech finished with a 44% shooting mark from the field while Incarnate Word finished with a 36% mark.

The Red Raiders continue to struggle from the free throw line as they connected on 15 of their 23 attempts.