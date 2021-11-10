McConnell recaps new TTU offer

RedRaiderSports and Rivals are offering a free month of access during the month of November when you sign up using the promo code - TTUSEARCH The Red Raiders have found their new head football coach in former Baylor assistant Joey McGuire, and there is no better time to check out the site as he completes his staff and begins recruiting. For unlimited access, free for a month, follow the link below and sign up today! PROMO LINK

Choctaw (Okla) OT Cade McConnell received an offer from new TTU coach Joey McGuire this week

Since taking over as the Texas Tech head coach, Joey McGuire has already made 20-plus offers to new prospects and has landed three (3) new verbal commitments in the 2022 recruiting class. Choctaw (Okla.) offensive tackle Cade McConnell had a phone call from Coach McGuire on Monday evening and received an offer from the Red Raiders. "I was headed to my little brother's football practice and had a missed call, then I received a text and it said 'hey, this is Coach McGuire, let's talk'. We got on the phone shortly after and he made me laugh immediately, because he answered the phone and went straight into the conversation wtih a ton of energy. "He told me about taking the job at Texas Tech and that he wanted to offer me a scholarship. We talked about my situation with the TCU coaching change and he completely understands, because Texas Tech just went through the same thing over the past couple of weeks." The 6-foot-5, 291-pound prospect was not meeting McGuire for the very first time, but it was the first time the two spoke over the phone. "We had messaged on social media a little bit when he was coaching at Baylor, so I definitely knew who he was, but we hadn't talked before. His energy and passion really stood out to me during our conversation. I had a chance to watch a few of the videos from his press conference earlier, and it seems like that is what he is like all the time."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGNpdGVkIHRvIGFubm91bmNlIEnigJl2ZSByZWNlaXZlZCBhbiBv ZmZlciBmcm9tIFRleGFzIFRlY2ggVW5pdmVyc2l0eSEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1llbGxvd2phY2tldHNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AWWVsbG93amFja2V0c0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TdGluZ0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU3RpbmdFbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2M3NllNSzY1NGciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jNzZZTUs2NTRn PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhZGUgTWNDb25uZWxsIDfvuI/ig6Mx77iP4oOj IChAQ2FkZU1jQ29ubmVsbDIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ2FkZU1jQ29ubmVsbDIvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTc4NzY3NzY3MjI1MDE2MzI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK