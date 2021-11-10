McConnell recaps new TTU offer
RedRaiderSports and Rivals are offering a free month of access during the month of November when you sign up using the promo code - TTUSEARCH
The Red Raiders have found their new head football coach in former Baylor assistant Joey McGuire, and there is no better time to check out the site as he completes his staff and begins recruiting.
For unlimited access, free for a month, follow the link below and sign up today!
Since taking over as the Texas Tech head coach, Joey McGuire has already made 20-plus offers to new prospects and has landed three (3) new verbal commitments in the 2022 recruiting class.
Choctaw (Okla.) offensive tackle Cade McConnell had a phone call from Coach McGuire on Monday evening and received an offer from the Red Raiders.
"I was headed to my little brother's football practice and had a missed call, then I received a text and it said 'hey, this is Coach McGuire, let's talk'. We got on the phone shortly after and he made me laugh immediately, because he answered the phone and went straight into the conversation wtih a ton of energy.
"He told me about taking the job at Texas Tech and that he wanted to offer me a scholarship. We talked about my situation with the TCU coaching change and he completely understands, because Texas Tech just went through the same thing over the past couple of weeks."
The 6-foot-5, 291-pound prospect was not meeting McGuire for the very first time, but it was the first time the two spoke over the phone.
"We had messaged on social media a little bit when he was coaching at Baylor, so I definitely knew who he was, but we hadn't talked before. His energy and passion really stood out to me during our conversation. I had a chance to watch a few of the videos from his press conference earlier, and it seems like that is what he is like all the time."
A longtime TCU verbal commitment, McConnell shared his thoughts on the coaching change in Fort Worth and his recruitment.
"I'm committed to TCU and I'm going to watch the situation in Fort Worth. I committed to Coach (Jarrett) Anderson and would like to see him stay on staff, but the program is still going through their coaching search, so I'm going to be patient and see what happens there."
The three-star prospect mentioned that Texas Tech is the only program to offer since the TCU coaching change, but that a handful of programs were reaching out to show interest over the past few weeks.
"Well, there are schools starting to reach out. Some of the schools were already recruiting me, like SMU and Kansas. The Kansas State coaches have started to show interest, and Texas Tech is the first school to offer me a scholarship since the coaching change at TCU."
McConnell and his teammates are preparing for a playoff run, so that is the focus for now, but the standout lineman would like to take a few visits and have a decision made over the next month.
"We are starting the playoffs this week and that should last for another 2-3 weeks, so that is my main focus right now. I'm going to talk with Coach McGuire about a visit to Texas Tech and I might visit a few other programs later this month. I definitely want to see what happens with the coaching hire at TCU and potentially take another visit to Fort Worth as well.
"My plan was to graduate early in December and enroll at the college level next January the whole time, and after talking with my parents, I would still like to do that. We will see what happens, but that is my plan for right now."
Currently rated a 5.7 three-star prospect, McConnell is listed as the No. 47 overall offensive tackle prospect in the nation and the No. 10 overall prospect on the Rivals Oklahoma Top 15 for the 2022 class.