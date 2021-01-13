RedRaiderSports - McClung drains game-winner, Tech upsets No. 4 Texas 79-77

The party music can be heard from the locker room.

WRECK. EM. 🔥 Mac McClung hits a CLUTCH shot for the Red Raiders as No. 15 Texas Tech takes down No. 4 Texas! pic.twitter.com/JJrmX9bq0V

With seconds left, Mac McClung pulled up just inside the arc and drained what was the game-winning shot, propelling the No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders in an upset victory over the No. 4 Texas Longhorns 79-77.

“We just wanted to get some space, and we were not against shooting the three-point shot,” Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard said postgame. “We’re playing on the road. We wanted to try to win the game.

“I got a lot of confidence in Mac McClung as do I in other players in our team,” Beard said. “It’s a team sport. A lot of things went into that last play: it wasn’t just Mac, but Mac has the courage to take those shots. He’s a fun guy to coach.”

McClung finished with the game-high 22 points on 6-14 shooting and 2-3 from outside the arc. The Red Raiders finished the game on a 6-0 run.

On another notable stat, the Red Raiders were 22-28 from the free-throw line as compared to the Longhorns' 18-31.

The Longhorns’ hot shooting was the story of the first half as tough defensive possessions did not pay off for the Red Raiders. Andrew Jones and Matt Coleman drained shot-clock-beating shots to shrug the mass effort defensively from Tech.

With under three minutes to go in the first half, sophomore forward Kevin McCullar drilled a three-pointer near the Texas bench and immediately received a technical foul after voicing words towards the Longhorn sideline.

Another technical foul was given to the Longhorn bench after Mac McClung was fouled on a three-point attempt and a Longhorn bench player reacted and ran toward the tunnel.

McClung made it known he was going to be factor early, hitting a much needed three-pointer with 11:03 to go in the first half where the Red Raiders started off 2-9 from the floor.

Also making an impact in the second half, McCullar spurred the energy the Red Raiders needed, converting on multiple layups and cashing in on foul opportunities. The Wagner product finished with 16 points and eight rebounds on six of seven shooting.

Beard acknowledged postgame on the game Kyler Edwards had, who hit two big threes in the second half after a struggling first half. Edwards finished with seven points but in good timing.

The Red Raiders tough week continues as they host the No. 2 Baylor Bears on Saturday, January 16, at 3 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena.