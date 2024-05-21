As Texas Tech continues to build it's 2024-25 roster through the transfer portal and through the high school ranks, head coach Grant McCasland echoes confidence in his roster as the Red Raiders look towards year two under his guidance.

"We've had a great opportunity to secure our roster, the guys that returned and then add some great pieces to our team and couldn't be more thrilled about the direction," McCasland said.

"I'm really excited about our team and our program and where we're going. You know, at Texas Tech, the standard is to compete for championships and specifically how do we put ourselves in the best position to win a national championship? And that the things that we're going to do on a daily basis aren't changing and having the right people is the most important component."