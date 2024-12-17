Louisiana transfer TE Terrance Carter Jr. is a Red Raider

Carter (0) will have two seasons of eligibility left once he arrives to Lubbock (Photo by © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The tight end has been an integral part of Texas Tech’s offense and the Red Raiders have found a weapon to reload the room in the form of Louisiana transfer Terrance Carter. Originally from Killeen, Carter gave his pledge to Tech over the likes of Houston, Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Florida State, among others.

Carter enjoyed a visit to the 806 before announcing his commitment, arriving Sunday, Dec. 15– this came after a visit to Houston several days before. Carter enjoyed back-to-back productive seasons during his time at Louisiana. In his sophomore season, Carter emerged as a reliable target, hauling in 48 receptions for 689 yards and four touchdowns. This was on the heels of his redshirt freshman season where he snagged 25 catches for 225 yards and three touchdowns. At 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, Carter is a bit smaller compared to some of the other tight ends that have come through the 806 in recent years. Carter makes up for this by being a dynamic receiving threat, boasting a special combination of speed and agility. This helps make him unique when compared to Jalin Conyers or Mason Tharp, the pair of tight ends that Carter will be helping replace when kick off comes around in 2025.

Carter's PFF grades for every game in the 2024 season (Photo by PFF.com)

Carter was the No. 7 graded tight end, per PFF.com, with an offense grade of 84.2. This was hoisted up by an absurd 90.4 receiving grade, third-highest in all of FBS behind only Harold Fannin and Tyler Warren, the latter of which has played an integral role for CFP-bound Penn State this season. Carter was originally recruited out of high school as a defensive end, a two-star recruit in the class of 2022 out of Harker Heights. His addition fills a void that head coach Joey McGuire had made known since before the portal opened that the Red Raiders would try to fill. Carter's commitment will give offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich another viable weapon in the passing game as Tech aims to snatch the Big 12 crown in 2025.