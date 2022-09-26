There certainly was no shortage of excitement in Big 12 play this weekend. Kansas improved to 4-0 (and first in the Big 12 standings), Texas Tech upset Texas in overtime, and Kansas State shocked Oklahoma in Norman. Without further ado, let's get into some power rankings...



1) Oklahoma State (3-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 2

Oklahoma State takes number one after a bye week and an Oklahoma loss at home to Kansas State. Spencer Sanders is the real deal. The Pokes travel to Waco next to take on Baylor.

Next: @ Baylor (3-1, 1-0)





2) Kansas (4-0, 1-0)

Last week: 3

Stop doubting Kansas. The Jayhawks dismantled undefeated Duke on Saturday, remaining undefeated and justtttt missing out on a top-25 spot in the AP poll. Quarterback Jalon Daniels is a superstar and accounted for 5 touchdowns to lead Kansas past the Blue Devils. With a win at home against Iowa State, Kansas will enter the rankings for the first time since 2009.

Next: Iowa State (3-1, 0-1)





3) Baylor (3-1, 1-0)

Last week: 4

The Bears have won two in a row since their tough road loss at BYU a couple of weeks ago. Ames is always an extremely difficult place to play, but the Bears looked the part of a team ready to compete for another Big 12 crown. Next up is a huge road test and a 2021 Big 12 championship game rematch against Oklahoma State

Next: Oklahoma State (3-0, 0-0)





4) Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0)

Last week: 6

Trey Wolff was the hero in Lubbock as the Red Raiders knocked off No. 22 Texas in overtime, 37-34. Texas Tech now has two ranked wins on the season and the Joey McGuire era is off to a fantastic start. Oh yeah, it's also worth noting that Saturday's game was Tech's first win over the Longhorns at home since 2008! The Red Raiders take on Kansas State on the road on October 1st.

Next: @ Kansas State (3-1, 1-0)





5) Kansas State (3-1, 1-0)

Last week: 9

Well, the Wildcats certainly rebounded this weekend after losing to Tulane at home by knocking off the No. 6 Sooners on the road. This squad has been rather tough to judge early on, but a win of that caliber can't go unnoticed. I think we will get a good feel for where this team stands in the Big 12 after next weekend's clash against the Red Raiders. Adrian Martinez rushed for 148 YARDS AND FOUR TOUCHDOWNS. Crazy stuff.

Next: Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0)





6) TCU (3-0, 0-0)

Last week: 8 TCU beat SMU on Saturday in Sonny Dykes’ homecoming. Running back Kendre Miller rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and quarterback Max Duggan threw for 278 and three scores. The Horned Frogs will face their toughest test of the season on Saturday against Oklahoma.

Next: Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1)



7) Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1)

Last week: 1 Adrian Martinez absolutely shredded the Oklahoma defense. The Sooners gave up 509 total yards and 275 rushing yards in a game dominated by both teams' offensive firepower. We will see how OU rebounds next weekend on the road at TCU.

Next: @ TCU (3-0, 0-0)



8) Iowa State (3-1, 0-1)

Last week: 7 The Cyclones looked pretty good in a hard-fought home loss against Baylor. Ames has a great home-field advantage, and Matt Campbell's guys always give the visiting team fits. Nonetheless, Iowa State drops its first conference game of the season and now is slated to take on a rolling 4-0 Kansas team. I can't wait to tune in to that one.

Next: @ Kansas (4-0, 1-0)



9) West Virginia (2-2, 0-1)

Last week: 10 WVU destroyed the Hokies on Thursday on the road in Blacksburg. The Mountaineers needed a good win after a slow start to the season and now look ahead to a Longhorns team coming off of a tough loss in Lubbock. Next: @ Texas (2-2, 0-1)





10) Texas (2-2, 0-1)

Last week: 5 Texas is 2-2. The Longhorns blew a 14-point second-half lead to fall in overtime, 37-34. Bijan Robinson coughed up the ball on the first play of OT and Trey Wolff knocked in the game-winning field goal to lift the Red Raiders over Texas in what might be the last matchup of the pair in Lubbock. Texas desperately needs to rebound in a big way this weekend against West Virginia. Next: West Virginia (2-2, 0-1)





