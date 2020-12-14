RedRaiderSports - Matt Wells will return to Texas Tech for third season

Matt Wells will return for a third season as Texas Tech's head football coach, a source close to the situation has told RedRaiderSports.com.

The Red Raiders finished their 2020 season on Dec. 5 with a narrow win over Kansas, pushing their record to 4-6. The near-miss against the winless Jayhawks and the program's lackluster on-field results over the last two seasons had led to speculation about the stability of Wells' position on the South Plains.

Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt did not publicly address Wells' status over the week that followed, which was a notable departure from his quick pronouncements on Kliff Kingsbury's fate following disappointing seasons in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Wells, who missed the season finale against Kansas due to a positive COVID-19 test and did not clear quarantine until late last week, was in serious jeopardy of being dismissed, but Texas Tech's administration ultimately decided to bring him back for the 2021 season.

The Red Raiders will enter the 2021 season looking to post a winning record for the first time since 2015. The program's five-year streak of consecutive losing seasons is its worst since the Jerry Moore era.