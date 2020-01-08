Matt Wells' inaugural coaching staff at Texas Tech will not return intact in 2020. The Red Raiders' second-year head coach has shaken up his defensive staff by dismissing safeties coach Kerry Cooks and adding former Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando.

Orlando is expected to serve alongside Keith Patterson as the Red Raiders' co-defensive coordinator.

Texas Tech's defense ranked ninth in the Big 12 in points allowed per game and gave up more than 35 points, on average, against Power Five opponents in 2019. The team's pass defense was a particular weak spot -- only four other Big 12 secondaries in the last decade have posted worse per game averages than the Red Raiders did in 2019.

Orlando served as Wells' first defensive coordinator at Utah State and spent two very successful seasons with the Aggies before leaving to join Tom Herman's Houston staff in 2015.

During his two years in Logan, Orlando coordinated defenses that led the Mountain West in scoring defense and finished first or second in the conference in yards allowed, run defense, pass efficiency defense, sacks, forced turnovers and third-down defense.