Mark Adams and the Red Raiders are inching closer and closer to the start of the new basketball season. The new look Texas Tech men's squad open the year as the No. 25 team in the first AP Poll of the year.

Adams said on Monday that the likes of Kansas and Baylor being top five teams is because of the experience they return. Meanwhile, outside of Big 12 Conference play, the Red Raiders face off against tough competition early on.

After a five-year wait Texas Tech will finally set off to the Maui Invitational. They'll take on three non-conference opponents at home before the tough competition that awaits in Maui. Adams said every team playing in that tournament will only make them better.

"A lot of great basketball teams that are well-coached," Adams said. "So that will give us a good opportunity to see where we stand. When you play against good teams they always expose your weaknesses so coming out of that tournament we'll know a lot about ourselves ... It's one of the biggest pre-conference tournaments in the country so we're excited about it."

Adams and his staff are focused on the 2022-23 season but the class of 2023 is on his mind. He said they love their freshmen for this year but they'll sign two players for sure. However, they'll see how this team develops and pick from there. There will be spots for transfer portal guys as well.

The Red Raiders took part in a "secret scrimmage" this past weekend against Tulsa. Adams said they need to take care of the ball better and shoot it better. He was impressed with the team's chemistry and loved the culture this team already has.

This year they feel like they have about four or five guys that can bring the ball down the court. They've worked on ball handling with their combo-guards.

Bringing back the AP Poll, Adams said they respect what the "critics" say about them, but they don't discuss it much. He said the ranking and legacy of Texas Tech led to that opening ranking but moving forward it's about this team's legacy and journey.

New offensive coach Steve Green has about 10-11 guys on this team that can shoot threes, Adams said.

He mentioned Green as being a great addition to the staff. He said it's enjoyable being around a coaching staff that you trust and believe in.

"I just love our staff," Adams said. "I'm very blessed to have guys that are working hard and want these players to get better ... We're really excited about this season not just our players but our staff, our fanbase just with the tradition that we have here. Our student section's been the best in the country so we'll have a lot to talk about and recruit to and (excited to see our first game.)"